Exclusive: Ashley Park Teaches Musical Theater in CELEBRITY SUBSTITUTE Clip

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from Celebrity Substitute featuring Broadway alum Ashley Park. In the clip, the Mean Girls star, along with show host Julian Shapiro-Barnum, teach a classroom full of kids about the magic of musical theater and what it takes to be a performer onstage.

Of the experience, Park said, “This was probably one of the most wholesome days I’ve gotten to spend on a ‘set’ ever. To watch and be part of kids stepping into their own creative spirits and finding their voices made me the real student that day!” Watch the clip and take a look at behind-the-scenes photos from the episode below. The full episode premieres tomorrow, March 5.

Celebrity Substitute is a digital-first series featuring celebrity guests who “substitute teach” their world-famous skills to a public elementary school class of cute, quirky, and hilarious kids. Each episode follows Recess Therapy’s Julian Shapiro-Barnum as he visits a public school with a celebrity and explores the unexpected connections between the young kids and the superstar, and the ways in which a master in their field figures out how to be a teacher.

Sponsored by Amazon, each episode also fulfills the school’s Amazon Wish List to support teachers and students. Previous episodes have featured Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, and more.

Celebrity Substitute is created and executive-produced by Julian Shapiro-Barnum, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul and directed by Jake Wilson. The first few episodes featured Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, and LISA from Blackpink, and Jordan Chiles.