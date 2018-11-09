Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!

Nov. 9, 2018  

To celebrate 10 years of musical theatre at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University (A.R.T.) BroadwayWorld is counting down to their production of ExtraOrdinary, a show highlighting productions of the past decade - including those which made it all the way to Broadway, with never-before-seen photos, videos, and more!

Today's production is PIPPIN, which played the A.R.T. during the 2012/2013 season. The cast included Matthew James Thomas, Andrea Martin, Terrence Mann, Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Erik Altemus, and more!

Pippin was a bold new staging of the dark and existential musical you thought you knew. Pippin, on a death-defying journey to find his "corner of the sky," must choose between a life that's ordinary or a flash of singular glory.

The A.R.T. production transferred to Broadway's Music Box Theatre, played 4/25/2013 - 1/04/2015, and garnered four Tony Awards: Best Musical Revival, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical, and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.

ExtraOrdinary is a cabaret retrospective celebrating ten years of musical theater at the A.R.T. This season marks Diane Paulus' tenth as the A.R.T.'s Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director. The limited run begins on Friday, November 16 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and ends on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Tickets for ExtraOrdinary start at $25 and are available now online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to Subscribers, Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.

It was also announced today Patina Miller will appear at select performances of ExtraOrdinary!


Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Pippin Set Model

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Andrea Martin in Pippin

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Patina Miller in the Pippin Workshop

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
The Company of Pippin

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Pippin Sitzprobe

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Pippin Rehearsals

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Pippin Rehearsals

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Pippin Rehearsals

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Patina Miller

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
The Company of Pippin

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Pippin Curtain Call at A.R.T.

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Matthew James Thomas and Stephen Schwartz

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Matthew James Thomas and Diane Paulus

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Matthew James Thomas

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Pippin Masterclass

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
'Magic to Do' from Pippin

Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!
Andrew Cekala

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Two Player Game! BE MORE CHILL Star Will Roland Gets Engaged!
  • Update: BAT OUT OF HELL National Tour Postponed Until 2019
  • Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos of Christiani Pitts and the Puppet in KING KONG
  • Moisés Kaufman to Direct Berkeley Rep's PARADISE SQUARE: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL, A.J. Shively, Kennedy Caughell, and More Star
  • Rialto Chatter: Will Jerry Mitchell Helmed Adaptation of BECOMING NANCY Land On Broadway Next Season?
  • Let It Snow! Four New Songs To Appear In FROZEN 2!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE