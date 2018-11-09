Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PIPPIN With Patina Miller, Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, and More!

To celebrate 10 years of musical theatre at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University (A.R.T.) BroadwayWorld is counting down to their production of ExtraOrdinary, a show highlighting productions of the past decade - including those which made it all the way to Broadway, with never-before-seen photos, videos, and more!

Today's production is PIPPIN, which played the A.R.T. during the 2012/2013 season. The cast included Matthew James Thomas, Andrea Martin, Terrence Mann, Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Erik Altemus, and more!

Pippin was a bold new staging of the dark and existential musical you thought you knew. Pippin, on a death-defying journey to find his "corner of the sky," must choose between a life that's ordinary or a flash of singular glory.

The A.R.T. production transferred to Broadway's Music Box Theatre, played 4/25/2013 - 1/04/2015, and garnered four Tony Awards: Best Musical Revival, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical, and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.

ExtraOrdinary is a cabaret retrospective celebrating ten years of musical theater at the A.R.T. This season marks Diane Paulus' tenth as the A.R.T.'s Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director. The limited run begins on Friday, November 16 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and ends on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Tickets for ExtraOrdinary start at $25 and are available now online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to Subscribers, Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.

It was also announced today Patina Miller will appear at select performances of ExtraOrdinary!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You