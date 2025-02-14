Exclusive: Darius De Haas Sings 'Cold' from New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Concord Theatricals Recordings just released “Cold,” a new single by award-winning singer and actor Darius de Haas. The track, which is now available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide, teases his new holiday album coming in late 2025. Stream, buy and download the single and watch the music video here!

“In ‘Cold’ I feel the cry of empathy not only for an individual heartbreak but in a broader sense, the cry of many who may experience a rejection, an isolation, an othering,” said de Haas. “Ever since hearing it on Annie Lennox’s Diva album, I was transfixed and stimulated by the musical depth, raw emotion, and the poetic lyrics. I am so excited and feel so privileged to finally share my interpretation of this song.”

De Haas has appeared on many Broadway stages, including the original production of Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Rent and the Lincoln Center Theater revival of Carousel. He is also widely known as the soulful singing voice of “Shy Baldwin” in the acclaimed television series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. No stranger to the recording studio, de Haas has released two previous albums, including Day Dream: Variations on Strayhorn and Quiet Please. Praised by The New York Times for “his unguarded emotionality and eagerness to dive deep into a song,” this new single is no exception.

“I’ve been fortunate to know and work with Darius for many years. He has a stunning voice that crosses many genres, and likewise has excellent, eclectic taste. This single is just a sample of what’s to come,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord.