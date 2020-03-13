Everything You Need to Know About TodayTix and COVID-19

The show must go on - until it can't. As COVID-19 continues its spread, theaters around the world are cancelling and postponing productions. New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday March 12 that all gatherings of 500+ will be cancelled, and as a result, The Broadway League announced that all Broadway shows will go dark until April 12.

We've been closely monitoring how the virus affects our theater community across the globe, and your ability to see shows safely. Government policies are changing by the hour, and many cities and states have already placed bans on large gatherings. This means that some theaters are going dark, and your plans for a night out at the theater will be delayed. We're sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.

As we're getting new information every hour, we want to keep you informed on how we're weathering the outbreak at TodayTix. Follow us on social @TodayTix for updates and more information.

I was supposed to see a show and it's now cancelled. What should I do?

In this trying time for our community, TodayTix wants to be there for our partners and customers to continue to support this industry that we love so much. It's our mission to find a seat for everyone, so for customers who have tickets to cancelled performances, we will be granting vouchers worth 110% of their original order at our cost. We hope this encourages audiences to return to the theater as soon as it's safe and responsible. Vouchers will be valid for one year's time.

With the unprecedented volume of vouchers to be processed, we ask for your patience over the next 7-10 business days, as we create your specific voucher and send it via email. Once you receive it, you will be able to use it on any show, for any performance, in any of our 15 cities around the globe, within the next year. We can't wait to get you back to the theater as soon as it's safe and prudent.

My show isn't cancelled yet, but I'm nervous to go to the theater. What do I do?

We totally hear you! The news can be really scary right now. We're following the direction of local governments and theater box offices. If your show is offering refunds and exchanges, then so are we!

Can I still buy tickets for a Broadway show after April 12?

Yes! As of right now, box offices will remain open for future performances, and Broadway shows will be back the week of April 13. If anything changes, we will be updating with the latest information.

In times like these, it's really important for us to come together to support the arts, and there will be hundreds of shows ready to entertain you when the shutdown is over. All currently active shows are live on our app, and we'd love to help you get tickets.

I still have questions. How do I get in touch?

We're here to answer all of your questions. Find all of the frequently asked questions here. Don't forget to follow us on social media @TodayTix for updates and more information.

There's nothing more inspiring, distracting, or healing, especially in scary or uncertain times, than the experience of communal art, so it's tough when the very thing we want to turn to for help is temporarily out of reach. We'll continue giving updates, sharing stories, creating an online place for conversation, nerding out, & letting each other in. We'll be back in the theater again, but until then, we'll try our hardest to cultivate & maintain the thing we love most about it: a sense of community.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You