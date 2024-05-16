HELLO, DOLLY! & More Lead Orlando's Summer 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Orlando for Summer 2024.

Hello, Dolly!

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - June 21, 2024 through June 22, 2024

Get ready for a theatrical spectacle as Tony Nominee and Disney Legend, Jodi Benson graces the stage in "Hello, Dolly!" at the Dr. Phillips Center, presented by Encore! Performing Arts. This iconic musical, born from Thornton Wilder's classic farce, is a jubilant ride through turn-of-the-century New York, filled with the wit and wisdom of the indomitable Dolly Gallagher Levi. Accompany her on a quest to unite hearts and turn the world upside down in the pursuit of love.

For tickets: click here.

RENT

Athens Theatre - April 12, 2024 through May 05, 2024

Since its 1996 debut, Jonathan Larson’s musical, Rent, has been awarded four Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize! For almost 30 years, it has been enthralling audiences with its story of love, loss, and hope set against the backdrop of New York’s Lower East Side during the onslaught of the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s. Loosely based on Puccini’s La Bohème, the show follows a group of impoverished artists and musicians as they navigate their way through a year of challenges and triumphs, all while trying to make a life for themselves in the city that never sleeps.

For tickets: click here.

Boeing Boeing

Haines City Theatre - April 19, 2024 through May 05, 2024

Get ready to buckle up for a riotous ride through the skies of laughter with "Boeing-Boeing," soaring onto the stage on April 19th at Haines City Theatre! This uproarious farce, penned by the masterful French playwright Marc Camoletti and translated by the dynamic duo Beverley Cross and Francis Evans, guarantees to have you in stitches from takeoff to landing!

For tickets: click here.

CABARET

Titusville Playhouse - April 19, 2024 through May 12, 2024

IN HERE, LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL! It is 1929, a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free…Welcome to the Kit Kat Klub this is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself. One of the most successful musicals of all time, this production features the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number Cabaret.

For tickets: click here.

Mothers’ Days

Breakthrough Theatre Company - April 26, 2024 through May 13, 2024

The Breakthrough Theatre Company presents "Mothers' Days," a comedic play by local playwright, Stephanie Mesler.

Your mother knows you as no one else will. That's a fact she'll never let you forget. No matter how you got your mother, you're stuck with her. You can't give her back. If you never speak with her, she's still out there...somewhere. Even if she's dead, you hear her voice in your head and see her face in every mirror.

Mothers' Days is a celebration of the love...and hate...and love that exists in any relationship between mother and child.

For tickets: click here.

To Kill A Mockingbird

Theater West End - May 03, 2024 through May 19, 2024

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, To Kill a Mockingbird opens in a sleepy Alabama town in the midst of the Great Depression, where Scout and her brother, Jem, live with their widowed father, Atticus Finch. Reminiscent of a bygone era, the play immerses us in a simpler time as the children play outside in the summer, act out stories and muse about their mysterious neighbor, Boo Radley. The facade of the seemingly peaceful town begins to crack when a young black man is accused of a terrible crime. Driven by an unshakeable moral conviction, local lawyer Atticus defends the man in a trial that sends violent waves through the community. Timeless and lingering, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and the courage to do what is right.

For tickets: click here.

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - May 05, 2024 through May 05, 2024

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES performs songs from Abbey Road & the Rooftop Concert LIVE, in addition to all your favorites hits. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles. Experience the worlds’ most iconic band and get back to where you once belonged with RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.

For tickets: click here.

The Juniper Tree

Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater - May 10, 2024 through May 11, 2024

Opera Orlando goes back On the Town and concludes its 2023-24 All for Art season with a dark retelling of Grimm’s The Juniper Tree, a contemporary chamber opera by composers Philip Glass and Robert Moran to a libretto by Arthur Yorinks. This tale about a jealous and scheming stepmother who murders her stepson and serves him up in a stew to his unsuspecting father, only to then be killed herself by the stepson who is reincarnated as a beautiful bird, is a haunting and hypnotic opera with some of Glass’ most tuneful melodies.

For tickets: click here.

The Winter Park Playhouse - May 10, 2024 through June 09, 2024

An extraordinary one-man tribute to the father of the American musical comedy - George M. Cohan Tonight! - hits The Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage with non-stop song and tap dancing. Written and arranged by Chip Deffa, this fast paced 90-minute show was originally produced Off-Broadway in New York by the Irish Repertory Theatre.

For tickets: click here.

Peter Pan

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - May 15, 2024 through May 19, 2024

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse and directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying”, “I Gotta Crow”, “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland”. PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

For tickets: click here.

Cocaine Bear: The Opera

Opera del Sol - May 15, 2024 through May 26, 2024

In 1985, a drug smuggler dropped a shipment of cocaine from his plane. It landed in the Chattahoochee–Oconee National Forest, where an American black bear found and ate it. In Cocaine Bear: The Opera, an only moderately dramatized version of events, the aforementioned bear then proceeds to enjoy a drug-fueled rampage filled with murder, mayhem, and Mozart. Cocaine Bear: The Opera is written and directed by Orlando Fringe Festival favorite, veteran director and storyteller, Eric Pinder (Driving Miss Cherry Blossom, Waiting For Napoleon), and also features the extraordinary vocal talent of Maeghin Mueller, David Lee Smith, Jose-Manuel Lopez, Jessica Hoehn, and Christie Duffer. Pinder promises the same “wildly entertaining and darkly hilarious B-movie blood-fest” as the 2023 film - but this time, there’s singing!

For tickets: click here.

Clue

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - June 04, 2024 through June 09, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

For tickets: click here.

Ride the Cyclone

Theatre South Playhouse - April 05, 2024 through June 01, 2024

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

For tickets: click here.

Les Miserables

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - June 25, 2024 through June 30, 2024

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Miserables, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1). Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Miserables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption "a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit." Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own" "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Miserables is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

