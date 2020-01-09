Everything To Know About YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN!

It's alive! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, ABC will debut its latest live musical event this fall with "Young Frankenstein Live!", produced by the legendary Mel Brooks. With the show about bring the Transylvania Mania to television audiences across the country, we've gathered all the info you need to know, from the original classic film to its Broadway adaptation. Put on the ritz by checking it all out below!

Based on the Broadway stage version of "Young Frankenstein," "Young Frankenstein Live!" will follow Mel Brooks' and Gene Wilder's comedic reimagining of the Mary Shelley classic novel. The live production will feature music from the stage adaptation, originally composed by Brooks. An airdate and cast announcement will be made at a later date.

THE FILM

Mel Brooks' hilarious take on the classic story of Frankenstein and his monster came to the big screen in 1974 with the film of Young Frankenstein. It was directed by Mel Brooks and starred Gene Wilder as the title character, a descendant of the infamous Dr. Victor Frankenstein, and Peter Boyle as the monster. The cast also included Teri Garr, Cloris Leachman, Marty Feldman, Madeline Kahn, Kenneth Mars, Richard Haydn, and Gene Hackman. The film's screenplay was written by Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks.

Young Frankenstein grossed $86.2 million on a $2.78 million budget and currently holds a 94% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has been included in the American Film Institute's list of the 100 funniest American movies.

The story of Young Frankenstein follows bright young Dr. Frankenstein (that's Fronkensteen) as he attempts to complete his grandfather's masterwork and bring a corpse to life. Together with his oddly shaped and endearing helper Igor (that's Eye-gor), his curvaceous lab assistant Inga, and in spite of his incredibly self-involved madcap fiance Elizabeth, Frankenstein succeeds in creating a monster -- but not without scary and quite often hilarious complications.

"Puttin' On The Ritz"

The Introduction of Igor

"Put The Candle Back" Scene

"Abby Normal" Scene

THE STAGE MUSICAL

The story of Dr. Victor Frankenstein came to the stage in the 2008s with the musical adaptation of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein directed and choreographed by Tony winner Susan Storman. The show had its out-of-town tryout at Seattle's Paramount Theatre in August 2007 and transferred to Broadway's Hilton Theatre (now known as the Lyric Theatre) later that year, where it began previews on October 1, 2007 and officially opened on November 8, 2007. The show won the Outer Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical and was nominated for three 2008 Tony Awards. The production ran on Broadway for 485 performances before closing on January 4, 2009.

The musical's original Broadway cast included Roger Bart as Victor Frankenstein, Sutton Foster as Inga, Christopher Fitzgerald as Igor, Andrea Martin as Frau Blucher, Megan Mullally as Elizabeth, Shuler Hensley as The Monster, and Fred Applegate as Inspector Kemp. Some of the show's notable Broadway cast replacements over the course of the run include Beth Leavel as Frau Blucher, Kelly Sullivan as Inga, Michele Ragusa as Elizabeth; and Cory English as Igor.

Look back at the cast celebrating the show's Broadway opening night with our interviews from the big night here!

The production began a first national tour in September 2009 with both Roger Bart and Shuler Hensley reprising the roles that they originated. A second national tour launched in September 2011 with A.J. Holmes taking on the role of Victor Frankenstein. The show made its UK premiere at the Newcastle Theatre Royal in August 2017, and the production then transferred to London's West End at the Garrick Theatre later that year. The production was once again directed and choreographed by Susan Storman but featured some changes to some of the show's book and lyrics. The West End production, which was nominated for three Olivier Awards, closed on August 25, 2008.

"Transylvania Mania" on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

"Roll In The Hay" on The Late Show With David Letterman

"Deep Love" on the 2008 Tony Awards

"Puttin' On The Ritz" On the 2018 Olivier Awards





Related Articles