Every Voice Choirs Announces Fall Online After-School Choir Programs
Students ages 7-17 can now enroll!
EVERY VOICE CHOIRS, located at Columbia University, is currently enrolling students ages 7-17 to join their fall 2020 after school choral programs. EVC provides access to high-quality vocal musical training for all children who want to sing, empowering each child to discover their voice and share it with pride. There are no auditions to join EVC's core groups - everyone is welcome! Their pre-professional, auditioned Concert Choir is accepting new members. Weekly rehearsals will be online, leading to a virtual winter concert.
Every Voice Kids, Ages 7-10, meets on Thursdays, 3:45- 4:40 pm
Every Voice Youth Choir, Ages 10-17, meets on Thursdays 4:45-6 pm
Every Voice Concert Choir, by audition, Ages 11-17, meets on Fridays 4-5:30 pm
EVC VoiceAbility, for children ages 8-12 with special needs, meets on Saturdays 10:10-11 am
To see examples of their online work from this past season, including original songs and artwork from their Songwriting for Change summer program, please visit this link: https://www.everyvoicechoirs.org/evc-online.html.
Their first rehearsal will be on Thursday, September 24th. For more information and to register, visit https://www.everyvoicechoirs.org/fall2020.html or email programs@everyvoicechoirs.org.
