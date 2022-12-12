Eva Noblezada to Present NOSTALGIA: A LOVE LETTER TO NYC at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in January 2023

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, is pleased to announce details for Audible Theater's first two live shows of 2023 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

For three nights only, from Thursday, January 12 - Saturday, January 14, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon, Hadestown) welcomes you to Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC, an intimate evening of songs and storytelling-celebrating everything that is so maddening and magical about our beloved city. Debuting new music and personal reflections live for the very first time, Eva's one-woman show is an invitation to be transported by her rich, powerful vocals and a call to surrender, just for a moment, to your own sense of wonder and nostalgia.

Beginning Friday, January 27, Audible Theater's world premiere of Lucy, written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt (Cyrano, MacBeth), will star Drama Desk Award nominee Brooke Bloom (Cloud Nine, Everybody, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close) and Lynn Collins ("The Walking Dead," X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter). The limited five-week-only engagement will open on Monday, February 6 at the Minetta Lane Theatre, running through Saturday, February 25.

Lucy's creative team features scenic design by Amy Rubin, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Cha See, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Gigi Buffington is the vocal and text coach, Lorenzo Pisoni is the physical movement coordinator, and casting is by The Telsey Office. David Lurie-Perret is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.

Both Lucy and Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC will also be released as Audible Originals, extending their reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

ABOUT NOSTALGIA: A LOVE LETTER TO NYC

Two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon, Hadestown) welcomes you to an intimate evening of songs and storytelling-celebrating everything that is so maddening and magical about our beloved city. Debuting new music and personal reflections live for the very first time, Eva's one-woman show is an invitation to be transported by her rich, powerful vocals and a call to surrender, just for a moment, to your own sense of wonder and nostalgia.

EVA NOBLEZADA

was most recently featured in the Amblin feature, Easter Sunday, and as the lead in the AppleTV+ animated film, Luck. Previously, she starred for director Diane Paragas in the acclaimed Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was Eva's second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role of Miss Saigon in 2017. She also starred in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London and in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. She received an Imagen Award nomination for her recent role on "Law & Order: SVU."

ABOUT LUCY

Ashling is every busy parent's dream: a professional nanny with experience and a warm, sunny attitude. But from the moment Mary hires her to look after her young children, things start to feel just a little...off.



Are Mary's stressful work schedule and lack of sleep playing games with her own sanity, or has she welcomed an unstable troublemaker into her home? At once harrowing and hilarious, Erica Schmidt's LUCY explores the wild range of parents' emotions, asking if we can entrust others with our family's safety.

ERICA SCHMIDT

(Director/Playwright) is a playwright, screenwriter and theatre director. Her theater works includes the adaptation of Cyrano in collaboration with The National that she directed at The Goodspeed and Off-Broadway at The New Group. She directed and adapted MacBeth which ran at Seattle Rep and off Broadway at the Lucille Lortel and HTP for which she received a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Revival and a Lortel nomination for Outstanding Revival; MacBeth is now published by DPS. Schmidt wrote and directed All the Fine Boys for The New Group; now published by Samuel French. She directed Richard 2 with Robert Sean Leonard (The Old Globe); Turgenev's A Month In The Country with Taylor Schilling and Peter Dinklage (Classic Stage Company); Humor Abuse (co-creator/writer and director, Lucille Lortel Award - Manhattan Theatre Club, Philadelphia Theatre Company, American Conservatory Theatre, Seattle Rep and The Taper); Rent (Tokyo); Gary Mitchell's Trust (The Play Company, Callaway Award nomination); As You Like It (The Public Theater/NYSF, chashama; New York International Fringe Festival Winner for Best Direction); Debbie Does Dallas (wrote the adaptation and directed Off-Broadway for The Araca Group); Princess Grace Award recipient 2001. As a screenwriter, Erica adapted Cyrano for Joe Wright to direct for Working Title starring Peter Dinklage and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

BROOKE BLOOM

(Mary) has an accomplished career in film, television and theatre. In the TV sphere, she's had memorable turns on FX's "Atlanta," FX's "Kindred," Amazon's Sam Esmail series "Homecoming" opposite Julia Roberts and Shea Whigham, the critically acclaimed third season of "The Sinner" opposite Matt Bomer and Bill Pullman and series regular stints on HBO's "Gypsy" and Amazon's "Alpha House" and Amazon's "I Know What You Did Last Summer." On the feature front, Brooke can be seen in the critically acclaimed Jeremy Hersh indie The Surrogate (SXSW), Eric Steel's Minyan which premiered at Berlin Film Festival and Anja Marquardt's She's Lost Control (two Indie Spirit Award nominations) and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. She can currently be seen in Noah Baumbach's White Noise. A veteran of NY stage, Brooke won an Obie Award for best actress & garnered a best actress Drama Desk nomination for her work in Clare Barron's off Broadway play You Got Older. Other theatre credits include Atlantic Theatre Company's Cloud Nine, David Greenspan's I'm Looking for Helen of Twelvetrees, and Signature Theatre's Everybody. Brooke resides in NYC and is repped by TalentWorks and Circle of Confusion.

LYNN COLLINS

(Ashling) began her career on stage after graduating from the esteemed Juilliard School, playing 'Ophelia' opposite Liev Schrieber in Hamlet at The Public Theatre, directed by Andrei Serban. Shortly thereafter she gained notice in her breakout role of 'Portia, alongside Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons in the film The Merchant of Venice. Other film roles followed, including The Lake House opposite Keanu Reeves, X-Men Origins: Wolverine opposite Hugh Jackman, and the role of 'Dejah Thoris' in John Carter opposite Taylor Kitsch. Notable TV credits include HBO's "True Blood," Amazon's "Bosch," Discovery's "Manhunt: Unabomber" opposite Sam Worthington, and most recently Leah Shaw in AMC's "The Walking Dead" opposite Norman Reedus. Lynn just wrapped production on the film Someone Like You, based on the book by New York Times best-selling novelist Karen Kingsbury.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC and Lucy are on sale now at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane.

Audible Theater is collaborating with TodayTix to offer $20 mobile rush tickets for both Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC and Lucy beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

Masks are encouraged but not required for patrons at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

ABOUT AUDIBLE THEATER

Audible Theater makes outstanding performances and powerful storytelling available to millions of people all over the world. As part of this initiative, Audible has produced Girls & Boys with Carey Mulligan, The Half-Life of Marie Curie with Kate Mulgrew, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, Billy Crystal's Have A Nice Day with Annette Bening and Kevin Kline, the revival of Aasif Mandvi's Sakina's Restaurant, and many others at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. In May 2018, Audible announced that the Minetta Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village will serve as its creative home for live performances in New York. Audible hosts and produces a wide variety of live performances at the Minetta Lane including dramatic plays, comedic shows, engaging panel discussions, and more, with Audible members receiving exclusive access to discounted tickets and related audio content.

Audible was co-producer for the Broadway transfer of the Tony Award-nominated Latin History for Morons written by and starring John Leguizamo and for the Tony Award-nominated Sea Wall /A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The initiative also saw the release of John Lithgow's Stories By Heart, Judith Light's All The Ways To Say I Love You, Sharon Washington's Feeding The Dragon, and more. Since June 2017, Audible has commissioned 40 theater playwrights to receive support from its $5 million Emerging Playwrights Fund dedicated to developing innovative English-language works from around the globe. The $5 million fund enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary vocal storytelling.

ABOUT AUDIBLE, INC.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible content includes more than 760,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.