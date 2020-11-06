Eva Noblezada Will Headline SELENA: A LIVE DRIVE-IN EXPERIENCE at Radial Park At Halletts Point Play

The show will play for two nights only on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM ET.

Radial Park at Halletts Point Play has announced the next movie to hit its big screen and stage, Selena: A Live Drive-In Experience, starring two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, for two nights only on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM ET.

Selena: A Live Drive-In Experience, is a one of a kind, live, simultaneously cinematic and theatrical performance, that will include musical numbers from the hit-movie both before and intertwined in-time within the film including, I Will Survive / Funky Town, Last Dance, The Hustle, On The Radio, Como La Flor, La Carcacha, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, Baila Esta Cumbia, Dreaming of You, and I Could Fall in Love alongside a live 6-piece band.

Selena: A Live Drive-In Experience, presented by Stark Production Group is directed by Vanjah Boikai with musical direction and arrangements by Emily Marshall. Executive Producer: Jeremy Shepard. Creative Director: Chris Fink.

Tickets ($100 - $150 per group) are now on sale and can be purchased online at RadialPark.com/tickets.

Radial Park is a brand-new Broadway-centric drive-in movie experience featuring live performances at Halletts Point Play, a 50,000 square-foot open-air space in Astoria, Queens, located along the waterfront, with views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline features this first-of-its-kind drive-in that will include a variety of experiences including live performances from Broadway stars, movies on the big screen, movie-style concessions, food trucks and much more.

Halletts Point Play is steps away from Citi Bike and NYC Ferry with direct connections from the Upper East Side, Midtown, Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Roosevelt Island and is just a short walk from the subway.

Guests will be able to enjoy the theatrical show from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables, spaced appropriately for social distancing, for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Halletts Point Play.

Beverages and movie theater snacks will be available for purchase along with multiple food trucks for on-site dining options.

Following the requirements of government and health officials, Radial Park will implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks upon arrival via an infrared, touchless thermometer; color-coded wristbands for social distancing; "lifeguards" on duty who will be ready to blow the whistle to enforce strict social distancing; and more.

The Durst Organization will underwrite 20 tickets (per showing) for the Astoria Houses residents. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sales will benefit Friends of Halletts Point, a community non-profit organization that enhances the infrastructure, transportation connections, community programming and beautification of the Halletts Point peninsula.

Halletts Point Play is a new cultural, recreational and events venue on the Astoria Waterfront. The space showcases the emerging arts and cultural district in Astoria and provides dramatic views of the Manhattan Skyline and the East River. Steps from the Astoria Ferry Stop, the destination opened summer of 2019 and hosts artistic and family-friendly events.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You