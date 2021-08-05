Ethan Slater and Nick Blaemire Will Celebrate the Release of EDGE OF THE WORLD With a Virtual Listening Party

On Friday August 6th at 4 PM ET, Broadway Records will host a virtual release and listening party to celebrate the release of EDGE OF THE WORLD: A Concept Album. The party will feature the musical's writers Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical, Who's Your Baghdaddy) and Drama Desk nominee Nick Blaemire (tick, tick...BOOM!, Glory Days) and vocalists featured on the album.

The writing team will discuss the genesis of the show, the recording of the album and the development of new musicals in these times, as well as answering questions from the viewing audience. The event will be hosted by Broadway Records Media Strategist Grace Aki and may be watched live HERE.

The world premiere concept recording of EDGE OF THE WORLD: A Concept Album is written by Ethan Slater and Nick Blaemire. The recording stars Slater, Blaemire, Norbert Leo Butz and Lilli Cooper. The album is available this Friday, August 6th wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com

The album is available on Friday, August 6th wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com

To sign up for alerts on EDGE OF THE WORLD: A Concept Album (and an email reminder on the day of the release), go to www.broadwayrecords.com/edge-of-the-world-alerts

In EDGE OF THE WORLD, when young Ben (Ethan Slater) and his father Henry (Norbert Leo Butz) move to a remote patch of land in rural Alaska, Ben uses his imagination to cope with his new surroundings. But as he learns more about the circumstances that brought him into isolation (Lilli Cooper), the line between lie and reality begins to blur. It's a sweeping, handmade fable about the world we're given, and the one we make for ourselves.

"While EDGE OF THE WORLD isn't autobiographical, it is personal in so many ways," said Ethan Slater. "It's the story of a father doing his best to protect his kid, and that kid doing his best to understand his father. And both of them are coping with unimaginable loss, which is something my family went through. So while the album is fun and energetic, for me at its core, it's about wanting to escape your grief, represented here by the vast wilderness. As Henry sings, there's solace in the knowing that 'something as old as loss is young in comparison to rocks'."

"Nature doesn't have the problems society does," said Nick Blaemire. "That's why I think we all fantasize about escaping it all. Living off the land. Being 'free.' The problem is, we bring ourselves with us wherever we go. I think that's what draws me to this story - the tension between what we know to be true and what we wish to be true, and how they obscure each other. That tension feels uniquely juxtaposed in the expanse of Alaska."

EDGE OF THE WORLD is produced by Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane (Broadway HD, War Horse, Gentleman's Guide), mixed by Aaron Ankrum and mastered by Hans Dekline. The recording features Slater on guitar as well as Marco Paguia (piano), Michael Dobson (drums), Christian Ankrum (bass) and Ankrum (horns, strings and more).

Track List:

1. Edge of the World (Prelude) - Ethan Slater

2. Alaska, Here We Come! - Norbert Leo Butz, Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper, Nick Blaemire

3. Wolfpack - Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper, Nick Blaemire

4. Make a Fire - Ethan Slater, Norbert Leo Butz, Lilli Cooper, Nick Blaemire

5. Every Day - Ethan Slater, Norbert Leo Butz, Lilli Cooper, Nick Blaemire

6. Rocks and Things - Norbert Leo Butz

7. Real and Simple - Ethan Slater

8. Olivia's Song - Lilli Cooper

9. Alaska, Here We Come! (Flashback) - Norbert Leo Butz

10. Gripping It - Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper, Nick Blaemire

11. Passage - Instrumental

12. Edge of the World - Norbert Leo Butz, Ethan Slater

13. Raised by Wolves - Ethan Slater, Norbert Leo Butz, Lilli Cooper, Nick Blaemire