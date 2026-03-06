Erin Wagner and Maureen Zoltek to Perform in Naumburg at MSM Recital Series

Naumburg at MSM, a recital series showcasing Naumburg artists with ties to Manhattan School of Music, will present mezzo-soprano Erin Wagner (BM '19) in collaboration with pianist Maureen Zoltek, (DMA '13). The concert takes place on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 7:30pm in MSM's Greenfield Recital Hall. It is a FREE event, and tickets are not required.

The Program:

Hugo Wolf Mignon Lieder

Heiss mich nicht reden; Nur wer die Sehnsucht kennt; So lasst mich scheinen;

Kennst du das Land?

David Clay Mettens -the sustaining air

(6 songs)

Francis Poulenc La dame de Monte Carlo

Samuel Barber Hermit Songs

At Saint Patrick's Purgatory; Church Bell at Night; St. Ita's Vision; The Heavenly Banquet; The Crucifixion; Sea-Snatch; Promiscuity; The Monk and His Cat; The Praises of God; The Desire for Hermitage