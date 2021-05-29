Erin Wagner Named Winner of the 2021 Naumburg Foundation International Vocal Competition

The Walter W. Naumburg Foundation's 2021 International Vocal Competition concluded on Thursday, May 27, naming Erin Wagner, a mezzo-soprano from El Paso, Texas, the winner. Ms. Wagner's prize includes a cash award of $25,000, two New York concerts, and a commissioned work.

Her collaborating pianist was Shawn Chang. Two second prizes of $12,500 each, were given to Megan Moore, a mezzo-soprano, and William Socolf, bass-baritone from White Plains, New York. Ms. Moore collaborated with pianist Francesco Barfoed, and Mr. Scolof collaborated with pianist Gracie Francis. All three pianists were awarded an honorarium of $500. Erin Wagner and Megan Moore graduate from Juilliard this June, with a master of music degree and artist diploma, respectively. William Socolof currently attends Juilliard as an artist diploma candidate graduating in 2022.

The five-day event, beginning on May 22, took place in New York at the 92nd Street Y (final round), Merkin Concert Hall (semi-final round), and preliminary round (Symphony Space). All three rounds were held as live auditions. The jury, chaired by Dawn Upshaw, a member of Naumburg's Board of Directors, included Jan Opalach, William Sharp, Dona D. Vaughn, Mark Markham, Tony Arnold, John Harbison and Benita Valente.

The Walter W. Naumburg Foundation was founded in 1926 by Walter W. Naumburg, a banker and amateur cellist, whose desire to assist gifted young American musicians has made possible a long-standing program of competitions and awards in solo and chamber music performance, and composer recordings. The Foundation continues today in the pursuit of the ideals set out by Mr. Naumburg. Among winners of the Naumburg Vocal Award include Jullia Bullock, Sari Gruber, Stephen Salters, Dawn Upshaw, Faith Esham, Irene Gubrud, Jan Opalach, Lucy Shelton and Shirly Verrett.