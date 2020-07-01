Eric Ulloa Launches New Podcast DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING?; Debut Episodes Features Javier Munoz

Actor and playwright, Eric Ulloa, today announced his new podcast, Do You Hear the People Sing?, a theater person's guide to saving democracy. The debut episode, with special guest, Drama Desk Award winner and Global Ambassador for (RED), Javier Muñoz, is now available HERE.

Theater people possess stronger activism powers than most. Do You Hear the People Sing? will harness those powers to help listeners get involved in defeating Donald Trump and winning elections in November, while finding the activists within themselves. This new podcast aims to be the most informative guidebook for anyone in the theater who has ever asked, "How do I get started?", and to inspire a new generation to jump into action for the 2020 election - and beyond.

Each episode in this ten-episode limited series hosted by Ulloa and released every other week through Election Day in November, includes two segments: "To Plan" and "To Inspire." The first segment, anchored by Ulloa, offers listeners an action plan for how to get involved, sharing tools and insights for how to make executing your plan as productive as possible. Then, Ulloa sits down with a different Broadway celebrity with deep roots in activism to discuss how activism became a part of their lives, why it's important to them, great moments working on things greater than themselves, and advice for those who want to get involved, too.

Do You Hear the People Sing? is produced by O&M ETC. and the team behind The Fabulous Invalid and Stage Left: The Podcast (Jamie DuMont and Rob Russo) in partnership with The Broadway Podcast Network.

