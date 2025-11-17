Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano Quartet Will Return to Birdland Jazz Club with SO NICE TO COME HOME TO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eric Comstock (piano/voice) and Barbara Fasano (voice) will return to Birdland Jazz Club with SO NICE TO COME HOME TO on Saturday, November 29, at 5:30 PM. They will be joined by bassist Sean Smith and drummer Vito Lesczak, frequent collaborators in their quartet.

The pair has spent 2025 touring nationally and celebrating the release of their album PAINTING THE TOWN (Human Child Records), which features tenor saxophonist Houston Person. The recording has been noted for its musicality and repertoire, earning praise from outlets including NYC Jazz Record and The New York Sun.

Comstock and Fasano’s performances draw from a broad American Songbook, spanning works by Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, and Cole Porter to contemporary songwriters such as Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, Carole King, and Bruce Springsteen. The November 29 program will include tributes to Billy Strayhorn and Frank Sinatra, both marking their 110th birthdays, alongside new selections and favorites from PAINTING THE TOWN.

Their work has been featured at venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Saratoga Jazz Festival, Music Mountain Twilight Jazz, London’s Pizza Express, and Italy’s Monteverdi Tuscany. They appear regularly at Neue Galerie and Mezzrow and recently performed in Nebraska as part of the Brownville Concert Series. They have received multiple honors, including nine MAC Awards, five New York Bistro Awards, the New York Nightlife Award, and the Donald F. Smith Award from the Mabel Mercer Foundation.