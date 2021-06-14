Equity Signs Off On Health and Safety Measures for Touring Productions

With touring productions announcing dates across the nation in the coming year, Actors Equity and producers have come to an agreement on health and safety regulations for actors and stage managers represented by the union.

According to the New York Times the union has stipulated that producers of touring productions must mandate vaccinations for the full company as well as free, weekly Covid-19 testing.

Producers can grant special accommodations for company members who have "a qualifying disability or a sincerely held religious belief."

Mask wearing and social distancing are to be enforced "except when doing so is incompatible or interferes with their job responsibilities or part of the performance during the tour such as performing onstage."

Each tour is to appoint a Covid-19 safety manager, tasked with upholding and enforcing the agreed upon protocols. Failure to comply can result in fines and/or termination of employment.

As part of the agreement, the union entirely bars any interactions between actors and audience members, including stage door activity. Contact parameters extend to hair and makeup departments, where team members will wear masks, face shields, and gloves when interacting with cast members, as well as changing gloves between interactions with different actors.

As part of the negotiation, the parties have also reached agreements for safety protocols for developmental work and auditions.

Rules for health and safety at Broadway productions are still under negotiation.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, told The New York Times, "It was great to work with Equity to help bring tours back and keep the employees safe."

In an email to its members the union said of the agreement, "This new set of protocols is another step toward the safe reopening of our industry in full and we're excited to see where this leads us."