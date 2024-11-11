Entrepreneur John Pasquale To Appear On SECRETS OF THE STAGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John "SohoJohnny" Pasquale will be a guest on "Secrets of the Stage" hosted by Quinn Lemley on Sunday, November 10th, 2024.

"Secrets of the Stage" is a tv show on MNN. Watch as Quinn Lemley pulls back the curtain and interviews artists, entrepreneurs and creators to discover their process "behind the scenes."

SohoJohnny, whose real name is John Pasquale, is a well-known American entrepreneur (owner of Soho's Pep Real Estate), philanthropist, and music producer.

SohoJohnny began his career in the entertainment industry in the early 2000s, working as a promoter and producer for various events and concerts in the New York City area. Over the years, he has become a prominent figure in the music industry, working with a number of high-profile artists and producing several successful shows and events.

In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, SohoJohnny is also a well-known philanthropist, supporting various charitable causes and organizations. He has been involved with organizations such as the American Cancer Society, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

SohoJohnny is also known for his flamboyant and unique sense of style, often sporting colorful outfits and accessories that reflect his larger-than-life personality. He is a beloved figure in the New York City social scene and is known for his charitable work and infectious enthusiasm for life.

In recent years, SohoJohnny has continued to expand his reach in the entertainment industry, producing several successful concerts and events, including the Let Me Help, Inc. benefit concert, which featured performances by a number of high-profile artists and raised money for several charitable organizations. He also owns his own record companies Soho Records and Tribeca Records.

SohoJohnny is a well-respected figure in the entertainment industry and a beloved philanthropist who has made a significant impact on the lives of many through his charitable work and dedication to the arts.

Quinn Lemley is the star of Burlesque to Broadway and Rita Hayworth -The Heat Is On! Appeared on Good Morning America, Oprah and finalist on Shark Tank.

Bwy adventures: Barking Sharks; Sirens Of The Silver Screen; Born To Rhumba! Wanda and The King of Hair, Hollywood Goddess & Universal Language.

Films The Greatest Ears in Town - The Arif Mardin Story, Lucky Stiff, Picasso Would Have Made A Glorious Waiter.

She's co-directed/produced, Rebel Rebel The Many Lives of David Bowie, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of The Wall, and The Ultimate Queen Celebration. She coaches and directs speakers and performers privately.

Recent charity performances include the Luce Foundation, Lifeforce in Later Years (LiLY), Pause for Peace, and Wonderama TV in Times Square.

Q's sizzling 6 CDs are available on iTunes. Her latest recording The Heat Is On! Will be released in January 2025 not only on all online platforms but on cd and vinyl as well for preorders visit www.QuinnLemley.com .

Secrets of The Stage with Quinn Lemley about lifestyle & entertainment. Airs Every Sundayon www.MNN.org Channel 4 at 7:30 PM EST or subscribe at www.QuinnLemley.com