Enter A New Dimension At CARAVAN JE T'AIME: A JOURNEY OF COSMIC LOVE

Enter ZeroSpace For Caravan Gitane's 4 Year Anniversary Celebration CARAVAN Je T'aime: A Journey of Cosmic Love. Get ready for a trip to another dimension at ZeroSpace's immersive environment with otherworldly underground DJ's to soundtrack the journey into the cosmos Friday, December 13 Caravan Gitane presents CARAVAN Je T'aime: A Journey of Cosmic Love @ ZeroSpace 136 West 33rd Street New York, NY 10001 10:30pm-5am Advance Tickets here.

The Day We Left Field by Tundra | ZeroSpace Immersive dance music event creators Caravan Gitane have teamed up with newly launched digital art-based immersive experience purveyors ZeroSpace for a mind-blowing experience that will take you through a portal to another dimension in the middle of New York City on the evening of Friday, the 13th of December. Caravan Gitane are marking their 4 year anniversary with a shimmering bright celebration of Cosmic Love. Hop aboard the CARAVAN JE T'AIME ride for an out of this world journey landing at the most kinetic and otherworldly venue, the stunning ZeroSpace. All will enter a portal into the dark realm of sacred light to explore multiple musical worlds and exquisite art, that will completely blow our minds and hearts wide open.

ZeroSpace is a 25,000 square-foot spectacular digital playground with a focus on innovative and cutting-edge new media installations. Together with Caravan Gitane's sensorial experience, it'll be a night inspired by the brave hearts that take the plunge deep into the vast and unknown universe within, for the unanimous quest of true LOVE. Spend the night exploring the depths inside the infinite sprawl of the laser forest, lose yourself in the animated world of 20ft LED sculpture Parastella by Christopher Schardt, dig your hands into the largest augmented reality sandbox in the world, travel through wormholes in our 30ft geodesic dome, and many more secret and alternate passageways of the universe awaits.

Throughout the evening, interplanetary music transmissions will be crashing through the atmosphere by very special guest DJs: native Berliner Britta Arnold merging raw sounds with dark disco and acid house, former M.A.N.D.Y. partner Phillip Jung in his new magnetic incarnation Forever Jung, Australian Kate Stein taking us through dark-disco spins and hypnotic synth grooves, Tulum's LUM sharing his sexy-tantric ritual vibe music laid upon a bed of slowly percolating grooves, and Berlin duo Soukie & Windish bringing their own brand of idiosyncratic dance music. Caravan Gitane was founded by the enigmatic and passionate duo formed by Marina Burini and Juliane Rossi to curate unique musical gatherings that bring together artists, dreamers, creatives, innovators, cultural influencers, musicians, performers, healers and other polymaths to further friendship, community, spirituality, consciousness, sensuality, transcendence, eroticism and cosmic love. Come celebrate the 4 year anniversary and make meaningful dancefloor connections in a festive and playful digital environment that seeks to rejuvenate the soul, invigorate the mind and open the universe. Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known... Dress to shine, you are stardust!

Advance tickets ($35-65) are on sale now while supplies last via Eventbrite. Friday, December 13 Caravan Gitane presents CARAVAN Je t'aime @ ZeroSpace 136 West 33rd Street New York, NY 10001 10:30pm-5am Advance Tickets here Interplanetary Music Transmissions From: BRITTA ARNOLD (Berlin) FOREVER JUNG (Berlin) LUM (Tulum) SOUKIE & WINDISH (Berlin) KATE STEIN (New York) For more information on Caravan Gitane: www.CaravanGitane.com





