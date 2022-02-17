Enjoy Winter Break Family Fun At The Staten Island Museum

Join the Staten Island Museum for some mid-winter recess fun inspired by the current exhibition Magicicada by Jennifer Angus. Storytelling through Printmaking and Exotic Insect Collages. All ages are welcome.

Friday, February 25 from 2pm - 4pm

$15/$10 museum members (Includes Museum Admission)

Registration is recommended: https://www.statenislandmuseum.org/event/storyprintmaking/

Artist Jennifer Angus custom printed the curtains in the current exhibition, Magicicada, with dandy anthropomorphic insects. Get creative with teaching artist Janet Gonzalez by using the collagraph technique, a type of printmaking process in which a print is taken from a collaged textured plate, and create your own story and imagery.

Exotic Insect Collages

Saturday, February 26, 2pm - 4pm

$15/$10 museum members (Includes Museum Admission)

Registration is recommended: https://www.statenislandmuseum.org/event/insectcollage/

Inspired by some of the most beautiful and exotic insects found in Magicicada, this workshop examines symmetry found in art and nature. After observing various insects, participants led by teaching artist Pauline Velez-Romano will use collage to create their own imaginative insect.

For more information visit www.statenislandmseum.org.