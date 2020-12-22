Encore Performance Announced: The York Theatre Company's Broadway's Great American Songbook: The Holiday Gala

Following its premiere and due to popular demand, The York Theatre Company will present an encore performance of the special holiday benefit cabaret Broadway's Great American Songbook: The Holiday Gala, hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein with Master of Ceremonies Gerry McIntyre, York's Associate Artistic Director.

Under the direction of MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the event features performers from the York's recent cabaret series, which included Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White, cabaret and York stalwart Klea Blackhurst, and Broadway veterans George Abud, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White. Special guests include Jeremy Benton, Kylie and Kadyn Kuioka, Cheryl Stern, Haley Swindal, The Skivvies (Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina) featuring Donna McKechnie, legendary songwriting team Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire with the premiere of a new holiday song, and more! Video Editor is Matthew Gurren and Audio Engineer is Dan Gonko. All proceeds from this event will go to benefit the ongoing programs of The York Theatre Company.

The encore performance begins on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. and will be available for viewing until midnight only. Suggested donation begins at $30. Reservations may be made by visiting web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1035563. A link to the encore performance of The Holiday Gala will be sent on the day of the event.