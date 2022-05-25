Empire City Men's Chorus to Present Spring Concert KINFOLK DIVINE - A CONCERT ODE TO THE FEMININE DIVINE

Empire City Men's Chorus will present its spring concert, Kinfolk Divine - A concert ode to the feminine divine.

The concert will be performed on Friday, June 3rd & Saturday June 4th at 8:00 PM at the Church of the Holy Apostle at 296 Ninth Avenue (at 28th Street). The Chorus will then head uptown to present the same program on Tuesday, June 7th at 7:00 PM at the Broadway Presbyterian Church at 601 114th Street (at 114th and Broadway). Tickets for the concert range from $30 to $50, with $20 tickets available for students, seniors, and fellow artists. Tickets and more information about the show and ECMC can be found at www.empirecitymenschorus.org.

"Kinfolk Divine" is a concert in service of justice and equality. Through countless centuries humankind has given much of its central credence and musical attention to divine figures which are said to be male. In Kinfolk Divine the men of ECMC will sing to iterations of the divine feminine from Hindu, Buddhist, Celtic, and Judeo-Christian traditions. The performance will include reimagined choral works of treble and mixed-choir music from the incredible minds of Gustav Holst, Sergei Rachmaninov, Ethan Sperry, Joan Szymko, Jocelyn Hagen, Morten Lauridsen, Mari Valverde, James Taylor, and more in this life-affirming concert.

About programming the concert, Artistic Director Vince Peterson said,

"Our hope is that this music reminds you that goodness, honesty, and genuine kindness are still possible in the world, no matter what we witness around us. After all, a choir is a microcosm of the ideal society. It is a place where people work in harmony to bring beauty and peace into the world and continuously call our words and actions into healthy questioning."

Empire City Men's Chorus is a forward-thinking men's chorus based in New York City. For over 27 years, ECMC's high quality choral concert programming has brought countless audiences to their feet, made significant contributions to the tradition of men's choral repertoire, and given back to its greater community through volunteer service, profit-sharing, and goodwill performances. ECMC is much more than an avocational men's chorus. It is a tight-knit community that values fraternity, musical excellence, and social justice. Its membership reflects a diverse cross-section of New Yorkers, identifying with multiple racial and ethnic heritages and across the LGBTQ+ community.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Empire City Men's Chorus presents

Kinfolk Divine

A concert ode to the feminine divine

Friday, June 3rd & Saturday June 4th, 8:00 PM

Church of the Holy Apostle

296 Ninth Avenue (at 28th Street)

Tuesday, June 7th, 7:00 PM

Broadway Presbytarian Church

601 114th Street (at 114th and Broadway)

Tickets ($20 - $50) at:

www.empirecitymenschorus.org