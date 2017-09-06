Emmy Nominee Brian Tyree Henry to Join Michael Cera and Chris Evans in LOBBY HERO

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director, Casey Reitz, Executive Director) has announced that Emmy Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry will join the cast of Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero, directed by Trip Cullman.

Mr. Henry, who can currently be seen as Alfred Miles on the award-winning FX series "Atlanta" and is also a recent Emmy Award nominee for his guest starring role on "This is Us," will co-star alongside the previously announced Michael Cera and Chris Evans in Second Stage Theater's inaugural Broadway production at the Hayes Theater. The role of "Dawn" remains to be cast.

LOBBY HERO will begin previews on Thursday, March 1 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) and will officially open on Monday, March 26.

Brian Tyree Henry originated the role of "The General" in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical The Book of Mormon. He currently stars alongside Donald Glover in the Golden Globe and Peabody Award winning and Emmy nominated FX series "Atlanta." He portrays Alfred Miles, Atlanta's hot of the moment rapper who is forced to navigate fame while remaining loyal to family, friends and himself. He received an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for the role. This spring, he guest-starred as Ricky on NBC's Golden Globe and Emmy nominated drama "This Is Us," for which he earned an Emmy nomination. Henry is currently in production on the Blumhouse thriller, Only You, co-starring David Oyelowo. He recently wrapped production on several films, including Steve McQueen's Widows opposite Viola Davis, Hotel Artemis with Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown, the indie comedy Fam-i-ly alongside Taylor Schilling and Kate McKinnon, the romantic drama Irreplaceable You, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and White Boy Rick, with Matthew McConaughey. In 2016, Henry co-starred In Focus Features' Puerto Ricans in Paris and completed production on the indie film Crown Heights. On television, Henry has appeared in numerous shows, including "How To Get Away With Murder," "Vice Principals," "Boardwalk Empire," "The Knick," "The Good Wife" and "Law & Order." Henry's extensive theater credits include The Fortress of Solitude and The Brother/Sister Plays/The Brothers Size(Helen Hayes Best Actor Nomination) at The Public Theater, as well as Romeo and Juliet and Talk About Race at New York Stage and Film and The Public. A graduate of Atlanta's Morehouse College, Henry received his MFA from Yale's School of Drama.

LOBBY HERO will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Darron L West and casting by Telsey + Company.

ABOUT Lobby Hero

What happens when emotions come in conflict with principles, and how do choices under pressure define who we really are? The lobby of a Manhattan apartment building is much more than a waiting area for four New Yorkers involved in a murder investigation. It's a testing ground for what happens when personal and professional personas find themselves at odds. A young security guard with big ambitions clashes with his stern boss, an intense rookie cop and her unpredictable partner in a play from the 2017 Oscar-winning writer of Manchester by the Sea.

ABOUT Second Stage THEATER

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, Second Stage THEATER produces a diverse range of premieres and new interpretations of America's best contemporary theater by living American Playwrights, including 2015 Pulitzer Prize winnerBetween Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I'm Not by Paul Weitz; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Jar the Floor by Cheryl L. West; Uncommon Women and Others by Wendy Wasserstein; Crowns by ReGina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo's Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Ricky Jay and His 52 Assistants by Ricky Jay; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier's Play by Charles Fuller; Little Murders by Jules Feiffer; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice by Edward Albee.

The company's more than 130 citations include six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical; Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical; Best Original Score; Best Orchestrations), three 2009 Tony Awards for Next to Normal (Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Alice Ripley; Best Score, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; Best Orchestrations, Michael Starobin and Tom Kitt); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, ...Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, ...Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 30 Obie Awards, eight Outer Critics Circle Awards, three Clarence Derwent Awards, 13 Drama Desk Awards, nine Theatre World Awards, 19 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched "Second Stage Theater Uptown" series to showcase the work of up and coming artists at the McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.

Second Stage THEATER ON BROADWAY

Second Stage Theater purchased the historic Helen Hayes Theater, located at 240 W. 44th Street, in 2015. The company will continue to lease and operate their original theaters on the city's Upper West Side and in Midtown Manhattan. Second Stage Theater has enlisted David Rockwell and The Rockwell Group to make renovations and updates to the 104 year old landmark building.

In addition to Lobby Hero, Second Stage Theater's inaugural Broadway season will include the Broadway Premiere of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, opening in July 2018.

This inaugural season kicks off Second Stage's mission of creating and building a permanent home on Broadway dedicated exclusively to American plays and living American Playwrights.

Second Stage Theater is investing in its future on Broadway by co-commissioning established playwrights through its STAGE-2-STAGE program, launching with Los Angeles's Center Theatre Group. This ongoing program will provide a pathway to Broadway, with each play receiving an initial production in Los Angeles at one of CTG's three theaters before moving to New York. The commissioned playwrights are Jon Robin Baitz, Will Eno, Lisa Kron, Young Jean Lee, Lynn Nottage, and Paula Vogel.

Second Stage Theater is also co-commissioning a new work from Bess Wohl for Broadway, through a partnership with the Williamstown Theatre Festival, and new works for Broadway from Lydia R. Diamond and Dominique Morisseau, which will be developed in association with Kenny Leon's True Colors Theater.

Second Stage THEATER OFF-BROADWAY

Second Stage Theater's upcoming productions at the Tony Kiser Theater off-Broadway include the 35th Anniversary production of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, directed by Moisés Kaufman; the World Premiere of Greg Pierce's Cardinal, directed by Kate Whoriskey; and The New York premiere of Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, directed by Lila Neugebauer in June of 2018.

