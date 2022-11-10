Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Emma Thompson's NANNY MCPHEE Stage Musical to Open in the West End in 2023

Thompson is a co-writer of the book and co-writer of the lyrics with composer Gary Clark.

Nov. 10, 2022  

The New Yorker has reported that Emma Thompson's stage musical adaptation of Nanny McPhee is scheduled to open in the West End in 2023. Thompson is a co-writer of the book and co-writer of the lyrics with composer Gary Clark.

Thompson wrote and starred in the two Nanny McPhee films, 2005's Nanny McPhee, and 2010's Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, based on Christianna Brand's book series Nurse Matilda. The films grossed two hundred and sixteen million dollars at the box office.

Thompson described the musical as a "cross between The Tiger Lillies and Tom Waits's 'Swordfishtrombones."

Thompson's first successful effort on the London stage was a revival of the 1930s musical ME AND MY GIRL. After a 15-month run, Thompson was exhausted but, the role granted her a breakthrough. Her next breakthrough was in 1987 when she had leading roles in two television series: FORTUNES OR WAR and TUTTI FRUTTI. In 1989, Thompson went back to the stage with her ex-husband Kenneth Branagh for a revival of LOOK BACK IN ANGER. Later that year, the pair starred in a televised adaptation of the play.

Thompson's first big-screen performance was in 1989 when she starred in the romantic comedy THE TALL GUY. While the film was not successful in the box office, Thompson received critical acclaim for her performance. She was seen later that year as Princess Katherine in Branagh's screen adaptation of Shakespeare's HENRY V. She continued her ventures with Shakespeare when she appeared on stage in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and KING LEAR.

Emma Thompson continued expanding her career by appear ing in such films as HOWARDS END, PETER'S FRIENDS, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and The Remains OF THE DAY. These films cemented Thompson as an important British actress.

In 1994, Thompson made her Hollywood debut alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the blockbuster, JUNIOR. After her work on SENSE AND SENSIBILITY and PRIMARY COLORS, producers in Hollywood were lining up to hire Thompson. This pressure, among other things, caused her to take a year long break from the industry. And, after she became a mother in 1999, she decided to reduce her workload and only take on smaller roles instead of leads.

In the 2000s, Thompson starred in many extremely successful films including the HARRY POTTER film series, WIT, LOVE ACTUALLY, ANGELS IN AMERICA, STRANGER THAN FICTION, LAST CHANCE HARVEY, MEN IN BLACK 3, and BRAVE.

Thompson is starring in the Netflix film adapation of the musical Matilda in the role of the evil headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. The film will be relased on November 25.



