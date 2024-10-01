Edie Falco, Santino Fontana, Tony Shalhoub & More to Star in IT HAPPENED HERE 2024 Audio Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It Happened Here 2024, the new 6-episode “audio documentary from the future” adapted by Richard Dresser from his own novel, It Happened Here, will begin streaming Wednesday, October 2.



The all-star cast includes Molly Babos, Molly Carden, four-time Emmy Award winner Edie Falco, Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, Luke Kirby, Tom Pacinka, Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award winner Tony Shalhoub, and Emmy Award winner John Turturro.



Inspired by Sinclair Lewis’ dystopian novel, It Can’t Happen Here, Dresser offers a glimpse of what could happen after the 2024 election if fascism creeps into the USA. Told through the voices of a fragmenting American family, It Happened Here 2024 describes a country that still has Netflix and free two-day delivery, where the only thing lost is freedom.



It Happened Here 2024 is directed by long-time theater and television creator Joe Cacaci and produced by Jess Hackel. Original Music is composed by Jared Paul. Executive Producers include Evangeline Morphos, John Whalan, and Elliott Forrest.



The first episode will be available Wednesday, October 2nd on WNYC’s ON THE MEDIA podcast feed. New episodes air every Wednesday between October 2nd and October 30th.