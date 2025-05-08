Eden Espinosa Joins the Cast of Stonewall Multimedia Documentary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actress and singer Eden Espinosa will join the cast of THERE’S A RIOT GOING ON!: The Real Music & True Story of Stonewall (TARGO!) for its June 4th and 11th performances at Joe’s Pub.

Espinosa was nominated for both Tony and Drama League awards for her performance as Tamara De Lempicka in the Broadway production of Lempicka, and is additionally well known for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, in Los Angeles, and in San Francisco. Espinosa’s other credits include originating the title character in Brooklyn the Musical, Flora in Flora the Red Menace, and Maureen in the closing company of Rent on Broadway.

The ever-evolving multimedia documentary concert (last performed in 2024 as The Stonewall Jukebox) is a rich tapestry of high-energy performances of tracks from the original Stonewall Inn jukebox, interwoven with narration (both live and archival) of historical accounts from the period itself. It illuminates a pivotal moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality, while unveiling a story that’s more compelling and nuanced than most have come to understand. Tickets for both performances are available now here.

Sourced from mainstream and underground media, gay-bar guides, court decisions and political flyers, as well as first-person accounts, the texts of TARGO! reframe selections like Shirley Bassey’s “This Is My Life,” The Flirtations’ “Nothing but a Heartache,” Sly & the Family Stone’s “Stand!,” and popular favorites by Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and Harry Nilsson.

This latest iteration expands the show’s perspectives by interpolating excerpts of audio interviews from the archives of Eric Marcus’ book and podcast Making Gay History. Now, the actual voices of LGBTQ+ pioneers, including Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, and Frank Kameny, have a say in THERE’S A RIOT GOING ON!, too.

Led by Music Director Ann Klein (Grease, Almost Famous, Kinky Boots) several cast members from 2024 return for this limited engagement at Joe’s Pub, including David Driver, Michael Musto, queer burlesque legend Tigger!, Machine Dazzle, and drag chanteuse Castrata, whose performance of the Petula Clark classic “I Know A Place” can be heard here. Joining the production are Eric Redd, stepping in for Everett Bradley on June 11, acclaimed singer and songwriter Nicki Richards, Catskills’ drag king Cowboy Lou, and more. Watch the trailer below.