Easier Entry Options Announced For Knicks and Rangers Games at Madison Square Garden

MSG Sports announced today that starting April 1, it will be easier for guests to attend Knicks and Rangers games at Madison Square Garden.

Guests will have two new options to demonstrate they are eligible to attend an event - proof from a healthcare provider of a negative antigen COVID-19 test or full vaccination - in addition to a negative PCR COVID-19 test.

David Hopkinson, MSG Sports EVP and President of Team Business Operations, said: "We are grateful that New York State has taken this major step forward. The addition of antigen COVID-19 testing and proof of vaccination provide fans with faster and easier ways to meet the entry requirements for attending a Knicks or Rangers game. We know this will be welcome news for our fans, who have already been incredible in doing whatever it takes to support their teams."

Starting April 1, fans can utilize antigen testing or provide proof of full vaccination to gain entry to Madison Square Garden. Guests may choose any healthcare provider that offers antigen COVID-19 tests, which will need to be taken within six hours of the event start time. To make things more convenient, The Garden is partnering with Ambulnz, a DocGo company, to offer onsite antigen testing on event days. Ambulnz will deliver results within 30 minutes for $30. MSG Sports will provide more information soon, including how to schedule an appointment.

New York State has also launched the NY Forward Rapid Test Program, which has multiple testing center locations - including several near Madison Square Garden - that provide antigen COVID-19 testing, with results available within 30 minutes and for no more than $30. For more information on NY Forward or to make an appointment, please visit: https://forward.ny.gov/ny-forward-rapid-test-program.



For fans who have been vaccinated, their event date must fall at least 14 days after their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, fans can still use a negative PCR COVID-19 test, which must be taken within 72 hours of the day of the event. For all three options - vaccine, antigen and PCR - guests will need to provide an appropriate ID matching the name on their testing or vaccination documentation.



Guests will also need to complete a quick and easy health survey and pass a temperature check. To help ensure a fast and efficient entry, guests are encouraged to download the MSG Venue App to access digital tickets and complete the health survey prior to arrival. All guests are required to wear a face covering while in The Garden, except when actively eating or drinking, which is only permitted in their assigned seat.



Rangers tickets go on sale today, March 22, for the following games: Tuesday, March 30 vs. the Washington Capitals; Tuesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 8 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. Please note, the March 30 Rangers game will not be eligible for the new entry requirement options.



On Tuesday, March 23, Knicks tickets will go on sale for the following games: Friday, April 2 vs. Dallas Mavericks; Friday, April 9 vs. Memphis Grizzlies; Sunday, April 11 vs. Toronto Raptors; and Monday, April 12 vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams will make tickets available first to their preferred Season Ticket Members, before opening up to the general public at 2:00 PM.



Each team will have tickets available in a range of price points, starting at $50. Individuals can buy up to four tickets, which can be purchased through nyrangers.com or nyknicks.com. In addition, private suites with a full slate of amenities are also available with varying capacities, based on New York State regulations. Interested parties should contact msgsuites@msg.com or call 212-465-6155.