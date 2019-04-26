EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch This Mashup of 'Once Upon A Time' from BKLYN; Now Available From Broadway Licensing

5 years after opening on Broadway BKLYN The Musical finds a home with theatrical licensor, Broadway Licensing. It's hit song "Once Upon a Time", originally sung by Eden Espinoza, has endured long after the show closed. Famous ladies to tackle the power ballad include: Diana DeGarmo, Natalie Weiss, Isa Peña, and Anneliese Van Der Pol.

BKLYN the Musical is a story within a story. 'Once Upon a Time' has become a staple, show-stopping number in the cabaret scene since the Broadway production closed in 2005. Enjoy this compilation of our favorite performances.

Broadway Licensing (www.broadwaylicensing.com) is a full-service theatrical partner specializing in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Broadway Licensing services the Playscripts collection and Stageworks Media, a development company committed to creating new musicals and plays.





