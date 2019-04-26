EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch This Mashup of 'Once Upon A Time' from BKLYN; Now Available From Broadway Licensing

Apr. 26, 2019  

5 years after opening on Broadway BKLYN The Musical finds a home with theatrical licensor, Broadway Licensing. It's hit song "Once Upon a Time", originally sung by Eden Espinoza, has endured long after the show closed. Famous ladies to tackle the power ballad include: Diana DeGarmo, Natalie Weiss, Isa Peña, and Anneliese Van Der Pol.

Check out the video below!

BKLYN the Musical is a story within a story. 'Once Upon a Time' has become a staple, show-stopping number in the cabaret scene since the Broadway production closed in 2005. Enjoy this compilation of our favorite performances.

Broadway Licensing (www.broadwaylicensing.com) is a full-service theatrical partner specializing in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Broadway Licensing services the Playscripts collection and Stageworks Media, a development company committed to creating new musicals and plays.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch This Mashup of 'Once Upon A Time' from BKLYN; Now Available From Broadway Licensing
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Broadway Actor Quentin Maré Passes Away Age 49
  • Breaking: HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE & More Earn 2019 Outer Critics Circle Nominations!
  • Theatre Under The Stars Houston Announces Cast for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY
  • Breaking: OKLAHOMA!, TOOTSIE & More Earn Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!
  • SURVIVOR: THE DESTINY'S CHILD MUSICAL Will Premiere in Houston, and Eyes Broadway and West End Runs
  • HADESTOWN Original Broadway Cast Recording Sets Release Date of June 7

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup