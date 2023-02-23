Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Watch Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally Perform First Song From SHUCKED, 'Maybe Love'

The song is written and performed by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

Feb. 23, 2023  

We have an exclusive first listen to the very first song released from the upcoming new Broadway musical, Shucked! Titled "Maybe Love", the song is written and performed by the show's composers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards and 18 Grammy nominations.

Below, check out a video which features rehearsal footage of the Broadway cast ahead of the show's first preview on Wednesday, March 8. The show will officially open at the Nederlander Theatre on Tuesday, April 4.

Shucked, with book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by Clark and McAnally and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, stars (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).




