EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Cancels Australian Tour
Everybody's Talking About Jamie has announced the cancellation of its previously announced Australian tour.
The production announced the cancellation on its website.
"As a result of nationwide measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the producers of the Australian production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie regret to announce that the Australian tour cannot proceed," the statement reads.
Ticketholders for all affected performances will be contacted directly by your ticketing provider with further information.
The production will hopefully be rescheduled for the future.
Everybody's Talking About Jamie was announced to premiere at the Sydney Opera House from 18 July 2020 before touring to Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Wyong and Brisbane.
For more information visit the production's website here.
