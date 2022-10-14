Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
EVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie Milligan

EVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie Milligan

The documentary can be found on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, and more.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Everybody Dance, the new documentary following the everyday life of children with different disabilities exploring how ballet has changed their lives, is available now on digital platforms. The new film also features "I Will Make Thunder," a new song sung by Bonnie Milligan and written by Lynne Shankel.

Everybody Dance spotlights five kids and their dance teacher at the "Ballet For All Kids" dance studio in Agoura Hills, CA as they prepare for an emotional dance recital, showcasing the power of dance and how it gives children the opportunity to feel capable and in control, while teaching social skills, discipline, and focus.

The documentary highlights the challenges, obstacles, and emotions that children feel as they approach their dance recital. The documentary follows them on a journey of self-discovery, dedication, achievement, and dance.

Everybody Dance was directed by Dan Watt and produced by Watt and Isaiah Camp. Howard Barish and Mike Nell served as executive producers. Find the movie on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, and more here.

Bonnie Milligan can currently be seen on Broadway in Kimberly Akimbo. She made her Broadway debut as Pamela in Head Over Heels, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She was previously seen as Pat in the national tour of Kinky Boots.

Watch the trailer for the new film here:

Listen to Bonnie Milligan sing "I Will Make Thunder" here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Bailey Zimmerman Drops Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'Bailey Zimmerman Drops Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'
October 14, 2022

The project’s lead single, “Fall In Love,” is also now within the Top 10 at country radio, making it the fastest debut song to reach the Top 10 in five years. Propelled by nearly 300 million streams to date worldwide, it is the 9th most-streamed country song of the year and currently Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and Top 30.
Winter Releases New Album 'What Kind of Blue Are You?'Winter Releases New Album 'What Kind of Blue Are You?'
October 14, 2022

Winter has released her new album What Kind of Blue Are You? on cult indie label Bar/None Records (Yo La Tengo, Ivy). Over the course of the pandemic, Samira Winter decamped to Studio 22 in L.A. with producer Joo Joo Ashworth (Automatic, Dummy, SASAMI) where the pair spent the many months of harsh uncertainty sharpening her songs into a fine point.
NERIAH Releases Sophomore EP 'How Do I Get Clean?'NERIAH Releases Sophomore EP 'How Do I Get Clean?'
October 14, 2022

Earlier this week, NERIAH released the final, scathing single “Fuck You Matthew” off the EP co-written by NERIAH, Jeremy Hatcher and Zach Palmer. Despite its seemingly pointed title, NERIAH’s latest is a universal anthem where her anger is diffused through sparkling acoustic guitars and distilled into a cathartic sing-along.
Love Sick Share Their New Single 'Sick of Love'Love Sick Share Their New Single 'Sick of Love'
October 14, 2022

A summer highlight came when they hit the BBC Introducing festival and the station’s support extended to them naming the standalone single ‘I Take It All Back’ as their Track of the Week. LOVE SICK also flourished during their biggest show to date, a Hyde Park set as guests to the iconic Duran Duran.
Photos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWNPhotos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWN
October 14, 2022

Check out photos from season five of The Crown featuring a new cast led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. The photos feature Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.