EVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie Milligan

Everybody Dance, the new documentary following the everyday life of children with different disabilities exploring how ballet has changed their lives, is available now on digital platforms. The new film also features "I Will Make Thunder," a new song sung by Bonnie Milligan and written by Lynne Shankel.

Everybody Dance spotlights five kids and their dance teacher at the "Ballet For All Kids" dance studio in Agoura Hills, CA as they prepare for an emotional dance recital, showcasing the power of dance and how it gives children the opportunity to feel capable and in control, while teaching social skills, discipline, and focus.

The documentary highlights the challenges, obstacles, and emotions that children feel as they approach their dance recital. The documentary follows them on a journey of self-discovery, dedication, achievement, and dance.

Everybody Dance was directed by Dan Watt and produced by Watt and Isaiah Camp. Howard Barish and Mike Nell served as executive producers. Find the movie on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, and more here.

Bonnie Milligan can currently be seen on Broadway in Kimberly Akimbo. She made her Broadway debut as Pamela in Head Over Heels, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She was previously seen as Pat in the national tour of Kinky Boots.

Watch the trailer for the new film here:

Listen to Bonnie Milligan sing "I Will Make Thunder" here: