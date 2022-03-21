EPIC Players Presents EPIC HEROES At Lincoln Center

Celebrating five years of success providing opportunities for performers with developmental disabilities to represent themselves on stage and screen, EPIC Players will mark this year's World Autism Day by presenting EPIC Heroes: Live at Lincoln Center. A Cabaret Benefit and Anniversary Celebration at the Stanley Kaplan Penthouse at Lincoln Center on Saturday, April 2.

"At EPIC, we understand that you can't be what you can't see; while everyone has a talent, some talent isn't clear until it has a spotlight," said Aubrie Therrien, Executive and Artistic Director at EPIC Players. "This celebratory event is an opportunity to showcase the strides and successes of EPIC Players and our community of neuro-diverse actors - all looking for an equal opportunity to chase their dreams."

Featuring 23 EPIC Players artists, the majority of whom are neuro-diverse, the celebration also includes performances by Broadway Stars DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), Derek Klena (Tony nomination, Jagged Little Pill), Rebecca Kuznick (Sistas), and Jake David Smith (Frozen).

EPIC Heroes takes place at 7:00 PM at the Stanley Kaplan Penthouse at Lincoln Center at 165 West 65th Street on Saturday, April 2. Tickets are $125 for general admission and $155 for VIP access. The performance includes a 6:00 - 7:00 PM cocktail reception.

Online reservations are highly encouraged as ticket availability is limited and tickets will not be sold at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/epicplayers.

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create) is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for persons with developmental disabilities.

Through inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, EPIC hopes to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities.

Since its founding, EPIC has grown exponentially, offering free classes, no-cost access, and ever-increasing paid employment to its neuro-diverse community of artists with and without disabilities. EPIC is proud to have performed at several venues throughout the city, including HBO Headquarters, Joe's Pub, and Lincoln Center.

The theme of this cabaret benefit is "Heroes", with the 23 performers joined by Broadway stars, performing memorable songs that remind us of the heroic powers that live in all of us. EPIC serves as the producer of EPIC Heroes, Aubrie Therrien as Director, and Scott Evan Davis (Indigo, Broadway) as Music Director, with David Andreana and Eric Fegan assisting. The cast features EPIC Players' members: Travis Burbee, Ellie Sondock, Nick Moscato, Gideon Pianko, Andrew Kader, Samantha Elisofon, Jessy Leppert, Gianluca Cirafici, Kylie Hogrefe, Harrison Gottfried, Nada Smith, Henry Houghton, Shayna Goldberg, Laisha Gonzalez, Joshua Cartegena, Mina Cuesta, Nicholas Barberio, Conor Tague, Katherine Tepan, Sadie Malaby, William Ketter, Claire Mercier, Breana Baron, and Alexander Michael Reeves.

All audience members are required to show proof of vaccination to attend the in-person performance and must wear a mask at all times.

EPIC is an inclusive theater company and welcomes all theater patrons to enjoy our productions. In order to make our shows more accessible to individuals with disabilities and members of the neuro-diverse community and their families, the following accommodations, services and policies are offered:

● ADA Seating: Wheelchair and companion seating is reserved for the exclusive use of patrons with disabilities and their guests who require the features of the seat. The accessible seat locations offer wheelchair accommodation for guests who need to remain in their wheelchairs or who would like to transfer, have no steps for guests with mobility disabilities, and are easy to access from the theater entrance.

● Noise-canceling headphones, and quiet zones.

● A relaxed atmosphere will be adopted at all performances to allow patrons with developmental disabilities to talk and vocalize as they wish, as well as leave and re-enter the seating area as needed.

This production is made possible in part with the support of The Howard Gillman Foundation, The New York State Council on the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, A.R.T./New York, The Andrew Mellon Foundation, The Annabelle Foundation, and The Hoffman Charitable Trust.

Free Public Performances Added on Saturday, April 30 at Lincoln Center

EPIC Players will return to Lincoln Center on Saturday, April 30 for two performances of EPIC Heroes at 11:00 AM and 7:30 PM in the David Rubenstein Atrium. This 60-minute family-friendly performance will leave you feeling uplifted and empowered as the artists sing songs and share stories about hope for the future. Learn more here or at https://www.lincolncenter.org/venue/atrium.