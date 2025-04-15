ENCORE! BRYANT PARK PICNIC PERFORMANCES Returns For Summer 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bryant Park Picnic Performances, the free outdoor festival that welcomes all New Yorkers to experience the city's vibrant arts and culture, is making its encore on May 30 with a better-than-ever lineup. Performances in collaboration with New York City Opera to Carnegie Hall Citywide will be making their triumphant return to the Bryant Park stage.

From May 30 to September 12, Bryant Park will transform into one of the city's premier open-air stages, hosting 25 unforgettable performances completely free of charge. With 87,050 in-person attendees and over 440,000 livestream views in previous seasons, Bryant Park Picnic Performances continues to be one of New York's most popular summer traditions.

“We are thrilled to bring another season of world-class performances to Bryant Park this summer,” said Dan Biederman, president of Bryant Park Corporation. “This series offers a rare opportunity for anyone to experience the magic of live performance in New York City for free.”

Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America creates an environment that reflects the rich cultural tapestry of New York City. Many audience members report that they experience opera and dance for the first time at these events in Bryant Park. Through 15 free multi-camera livestreams and a series of PBS television episodes, the series reaches a diverse audience, ensuring that more people than ever can experience the magic of live arts in the city.

“Picnic Performances highlights incredible talent and creates a space where the community can enjoy live music, dance, and performances together,” said Connie Verducci, market executive, at Bank of America New York City. “We look forward to sharing another unforgettable summer of art and culture with New Yorkers and visitors alike in partnership with Bryant Park.”

The 2025 summer lineup will feature an exciting mix of performances in collaboration with various cultural organizations, including:

ELECTRIC ROOT

Friday, May 30 at 7 PM - 8:15 PM | The Sound of (Black) Music

A joyful and Afrofuturistic concert reimagining of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic, The Sound of Music, blending gospel, soul, funk, and Afrobeat. This performance marks the final stop of a celebrated two-year national tour. Led by celebrated vocalists Brianna Thomas, C. Anthony Bryant, Zhanna Reed, Vanisha Gould, and musical director Charenee Wade.

CONTEMPORARY DANCE

Thursday, June 5 at 7 PM - 9 PM | Limón Dance Company, EMERGE125, KAŌS Dance Collective

Friday, June 6 at 7 PM - 9 PM | Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, Gibney Company , Syren Dance

Friday, June 13 at 7 PM - 9 PM | Doug Varone and Dancers and Kyle Marshall Choreography

Contemporary Dance is curated by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, whose vision for the festival is to celebrate the richness of modern dance. “It's a vibrant cross-section of emerging, mid-tier, and established companies from across New York City, offering audiences a dynamic look at the many styles and aesthetics that make modern dance so vital today.” - Tiffany Rea-Fisher

JAZZMOBILE

Saturday June 14 at 7 PM - 8:30 PM | The Jimmy Heath Big Band with Music Director Antonio Hart

Jazzmobile marks its 60th anniversary season with a celebration of The Harlem Renaissance and NEA Jazz Master Jimmy Heath (1926-2020), with an evening of hard bop and swing from the Jimmy Heath Big Band.

EMERGING MUSIC FESTIVAL

Friday, June 20 at 7 PM - 10 PM | Folk Night: Why Bonnie, Tasha, Marem Ladson

Saturday, June 21 at 6 PM - 10 PM |Disiniblud, additional artists TBA

The park's annual celebration of young indie, rock, folk, soul, and pop bands returns with seven groups over two nights, curated by AdHoc.

NEW YORK CITY OPERA

Thursday, June 26 at 7 PM - 8:15 PM | Opera Goes to Hollywood

Friday, June 27 at 7 PM - 8:15 PM| Opera Goes to Hollywood

Thursday, September 4 at 7 PM - 9PM | Carmen

Friday, September 5 at 7 PM - 9PM | Carmen

In June, stars of the New York City Opera stage, accompanied by the City Opera Orchestra led by Maestro Constantine Orbelian, recreate your favorite operatic movie moments.

New York City Opera returns in September to perform a fully staged version of the beloved Bizet classic, Carmen. Glorious melodies bring to life the story of the tempestuous yet irresistible seductress Carmen and her hapless lover Don José in one of the most famous operas of all time.

NEW YORK GUITAR FESTIVAL

Thursday, July 3 at 7 PM - 9:30 PM| Pedro Cortes Flamenco, Big Lazy, Marel Hidalgo

Friday, July 4 at 7 PM - 9:30 PM | Louis Cato, Jackie Venson, Jontavious Willis

WNYC's John Schaefer hosts a two-day celebration of global guitar culture, with guests ranging from the well-known like Louis Cato, leader of The Late Show Band, to the emerging, like the 16-year old phenomenon Marel Hidalgo, who will perform a tribute to Ernest Ranglin & The Jamaican Jazz Songbook.

The festival culminates on July 4, celebrating American blues traditions in a special concert for America's birthday.

Carnegie Hall CITYWIDE

Friday, July 11 at 7 PM - 8:30 PM | The Knights with Julian Labro

Friday July 18 at 7 PM - 8:30 PM | La Excelencia

Friday July 25 at 7 PM - 8:30 PM | Cécile McLorin Salvant

Friday August 1 at 7 PM - 8:30 PM | Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

Friday August 8 at 7PM - 8:30 PM | Dez Duron

Defying genres and blazing trails through inspired collaboration, Brooklyn-based orchestra The Knights, conducted by Eric Jacobsen, reimagine what an orchestral concert can be. Their performances radiate energy, spontaneity, and connection by fusing classical roots with global influences. Master accordionist and bandoneon virtuoso Julien Labro—hailed as “a triple threat” (Chicago Tribune) for his brilliance as a performer, composer, and arranger—joins them for this free Citywide performance at Bryant Park. Together, they deliver a vibrant program that blurs musical boundaries and invites audiences into a world of joyful exploration and unexpected connections.

Fierce, dynamic, and unapologetically bold, La Excelencia reinvents salsa with an electrifying blend of tradition and modern edge. Inspired by the raw energy of 1970s salsa dura and today's social landscape, this powerhouse band delivers hard-hitting rhythms, socially conscious lyrics, and an unstoppable groove. With high-energy performances that feel more like rock concerts than a salsa show, La Excelencia brings its Signature Sound to Citywide for an unforgettable sync of music and movement at Bryant Park. Prior to the performance, there will be a salsa dance lesson for audience members in partnership with the Museum of the City of New York.

A three-time Grammy Award winner and MacArthur Fellow, Cécile McLorin Salvant is one of jazz's most captivating vocalists. Known for her distinctive storytelling and eclectic repertoire, she breathes new life into jazz, blues, and modern repertoire. With her spellbinding voice and visionary artistry, Salvant shares a unique and unforgettable Citywide performance at Bryant Park.

Led by visionary pianist and composer Orrin Evans, the Grammy Award–nominated Captain Black Big Band delivers big-band jazz with bold energy and fearless creativity. Known for its explosive sound and improvisational fire, the ensemble transforms hard-swinging grooves, bluesy soul, and avant-garde edges into a thrilling, unpredictable ride. With Evans at the helm, expect a powerhouse performance that pushes boundaries and lights up the stage at this Citywide performance at Bryant Park.

Singer-songwriter Dez Duron brings his signature blend of classic crooner charm and modern pop sensibility to the Citywide stage at Bryant Park. After becoming a top 8 finalist on NBC's The Voice and making his Broadway debut in Maybe Happy Ending, Duron captivates audiences with his smooth vocals, effortless charisma, and magnetic presence. Whether delivering a timeless standard or offering a heartfelt original, Duron's performance promises a night of soulful storytelling and timeless melodies

WORLD MUSIC INSTITUTE

Friday August 15 at 7 PM - 9:00 PM | Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East + Gamelan Dharma Swara

Sunny Jain, the "indefatigable drummer and dhol player" (New Yorker), headlines an evening of South Asian music and dance. Gamelan Dharma Swara brings Balinese music and dance to Bryant Park for the first time.

NEW YORK CITY CIRCUS FESTIVAL

Saturday August 16 at 7 PM - 9:30 PM |Sxip Shirey Sound Action Ensemble, Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, ABCirque, Hybrid Movement Co., Dzul Dance, Company 29 and Minty Fresh Circus

The park's first-ever circus festival is a love letter to New York City's groundbreaking circus artists showcasing soaring aerial performances, acrobatics, clowning, a giant Rolly apparatus, and more!

BELONGÓ

Friday, August 22 at 7 PM - 8:30 PM | Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

To celebrate the 400th birthday of NYC, 8-time Grammy Award winner Arturo O'Farrill leads an orchestral retrospective of NYC big band music.

ACCORDIONS AROUND THE WORLD

Friday, August 29 at 7 PM - 10 PM | featuring Livia Mattos from Brazil, among others

The annual Accordion Festival returns to Picnic Performances with a focus on the squeezebox.

THE TOWN HALL

Saturday, August 30 at 7 PM - 8:30 PM| New York Loves Sly! Feat. Steven Bernstein

Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra takes on the innovative and uplifting music of soul, R&B, and funk legend Sly Stone with iconic New York artists including Joan as Policewoman, Vernon Reid and Corey Glover!

AMERICAN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Friday September 12 at 7 PM - 8:15 PM | New York Profiles

New York Profiles showcases five American composers who lived and worked in New York, whose scores reflect the diverse musical styles of the mid - 20th century and celebrate their lasting influence on both the city and American music.

Free seating will be available for visitors on a first-come first-served basis. Bryant Park encourages guests to bring their own blankets to relax on the lawn with friends while enjoying the show. Local vendors at the Hester Street Fair will have an array of delicious food options to be enjoyed during the performances. Guests are also welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to create a perfect picnic experience under the city skyline.

For a full schedule and more information on Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America, in addition to other summer programming at the park, please visit bryantpark.org.