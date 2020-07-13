EMILY IN PARIS, Starring Lily Collins and Ashley Park, Comes To Netflix This Fall

Netflix today announced the new romantic comedy series, Emily In Paris -- created, written and executive produced by Darren Star -- will release exclusively on its service this fall.

In Emily in Paris, Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company - and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Lily Collins will star and serve as producer and Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) co-stars in the series.

The cast also includes Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin). Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi) will recur in the series.

Darren Star spoke about the news saying, "MTV Studios and I couldn't hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix. With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world."

