Dylan's Candy Bar to Offer THEATER CAMP Bundle Ahead of Film's Premiere

Iconic candy storeÂ Dylanâ€™s Candy Bar is partnering with the upcoming original film, Theater Camp, which is set to be released in theaters July 14th.

Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy THEATER CAMP as Amos and Rebecca-Diane â€“ lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York.

When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

In celebration, Dylanâ€™s Candy Bar has created a LTO Theater Camp bundle that includes a limited-edition nametag, a sweet assortment of goodies and stylish Dylanâ€™s Candy Bar striped tote â€“ to ensure youâ€™re ready for any camp activities and have treat handy while watching Theater Camp premiering July 14th in theaters.

The bundle will be available in Dylan's Candy Bar stores and online hereÂ starting Friday, June 23.

The film also stars Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris.

Watch the trailer for Theater Camp here: