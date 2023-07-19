Dungeons & Dragons-Inspired IN THE CASTLE OF ETERNAL SUNSET is Coming to Brick Aux

The Interstitial, a new-work producing partnership between Erica Wray and Morgan Grambo, presents Charles Green's In the Castle of Eternal Sunset: A Module for Ten 0th Level Characters, an experimental Dungeons & Dragons-inspired performance, at Brick Aux (628 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn) from August 9 to 13, 2023.

A play that changes with each performance-based on the roll of the dice-In the Castle of Eternal Sunset follows two teenage boys as they play a game of Dungeons & Dragons on an autumn day in 2004. As the teenagers roll to see what happens next, their different possible futures slowly unfold-both in, and outside, the game.

During the play, participating audience members will be prompted to read aloud fragments of text from their seats, determined randomly by the fall of the dice. The texts contain the hundred different possibilities of how the boys' lives might unfold. Their fates, then, are never set-until the die rolls, each performance, set them on their path-and the audience speaks their futures into being.

For tickets and more information about In the Castle of Eternal Sunset: A Module for Ten 0th Level Characters, Click Here.

Erica Wray directs the production starring Kevin Gill and Max Raymond. Production coordination is by Lindsay Warnick, music by Joshua Dumas, and costume design by Adam Mummery. In the Castle of Eternal Sunset is written by Charles Green.

Charles Green is a poet and playwright. His works include P o l a r i s (a tragedy expansion pack) [National New Play Network/Kennedy Center - MFA Playwrights Workshop], Genocide: A Love Story (Theater 503 New Play Contest, London- Semifinalist), The Dybbuk of Dachau (The O'Neill Center's National Playwrights Conference- Semifinalist), American Zion (Finborough Theatre, London- Finalist), Death in Texas (USC Outstanding Drama Award), The Angel & the Icebox (Manhattan Repertory Theater), Mrs. Marlboro (Pittsburgh New Works Festival- Finalist), and A Desert Fugue (City Garage Theatre). Charles is an MFA graduate of the Iowa Playwrights Workshop and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Theatre and Performance at Columbia University.

Playwright Charles Green and actors Kevin Gill and Max Raymond

About The Interstitial

Six years into collaborating as a director-dramaturg pair, Erica and Morgan have launched The Interstitial to embrace the in-between. Collaborative, creative projects can often flounder in the spaces that exist between generation, exploration, and presentation. The Interstitial is interested in providing resources to embrace these interstitial moments in artistic development and support the artists that find themselves in these unmoored periods in a project's lifespan or working with an untraditional script that requires a unique collaboration. In February 2023, we presented Eric Marlin's Denial in A.R.T./New York's Dark Night Series @ the Gural in its first public audience introduction.

Erica Wray (she/her) is a new play director, Laban Movement Analyst, and Intimacy Director. She served as Co-Founder of Knife & Fork, a theatre company dedicated to social practice around food, feminism, and body politics, and as Co-Artistic Director of Blank Line Collective, a movement-based and devised theater company. Favorite new play directing credits include: Gender Breakdown by Dani Bryant (Collaboraction), three sisters I never had by Eric Marlin (The Healthy Oyster Collective), You Must Wear a Hat by C. Meaker (University of Iowa), P o l a r i s (a tragedy expansion pack) by Charles Green (University of Iowa), Marat's Dead by Leigh M. Marshall (University of Iowa), Minor Flood, Major Constellation by Lisa Schlesinger (Poets' Theater Fest). Erica holds an MFA in Directing from the University of Iowa.

Morgan Grambo (she/her) is a dramaturg, producer, writer, and educator dedicated to the production of new plays. She is one-half of the producing partnership The Interstitial. Based in Queens, she has worked with Roundabout Theatre Company, Hartford Stage, Athena Project, and The Juilliard School, in addition to supporting artistic and new play development efforts at several organizations across the country. She recently taught at Salve Regina University in Newport, RI. ?Morgan received her MFA in Dramaturgy and a graduate certificate in Gender, Women's, and Sexuality Studies from the University of Iowa.

