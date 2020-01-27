Duncan Sheik, Krysta Rodriguez and More to Join Steven Sater at The Strand to Celebrate His Debut Novel ALICE BY HEART

Steven Sater (Spring Awakening) will appear at NYC's The Strand (828 Broadway at 12th Street) to discuss his debut novel, Alice By Heart, an adaptation of his hit Off-Broadway musical of the same name, on Friday, February 7 at 7PM in The Strand's Rare Books Room. Alice By Heart- published by Razorbill, an imprint of Penguin Random House-is set for release on February 4, 2020.

In a nod to its musical roots, The Strand event will also feature a special performance from Sater's collaborator, Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and Tony and Olivier Award-winning composer Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, Alice By Heart) alongside Broadway favorites Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, In the Heights, NBC's "Smash") and Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening), who will perform a selection from Alice By Heart.

A conversation will be held with Sater about the novel and its origins as a musical.

Sater wrote the Alice By Heart musical with his Spring Awakening collaborator Duncan Sheik as well as Waitress book writer Jessie Nelson. Nelson also directed its recent multi-extended, award-winning MCC Theater production, which also spawned a highly-streamed cast recording, featuring Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Wes Taylor, Grace McLean, Noah Galvin and many more.

