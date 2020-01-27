Duncan Sheik, Krysta Rodriguez and More to Join Steven Sater at The Strand to Celebrate His Debut Novel ALICE BY HEART
Steven Sater (Spring Awakening) will appear at NYC's The Strand (828 Broadway at 12th Street) to discuss his debut novel, Alice By Heart, an adaptation of his hit Off-Broadway musical of the same name, on Friday, February 7 at 7PM in The Strand's Rare Books Room. Alice By Heart- published by Razorbill, an imprint of Penguin Random House-is set for release on February 4, 2020.
In a nod to its musical roots, The Strand event will also feature a special performance from Sater's collaborator, Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and Tony and Olivier Award-winning composer Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, Alice By Heart) alongside Broadway favorites Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, In the Heights, NBC's "Smash") and Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening), who will perform a selection from Alice By Heart.
A conversation will be held with Sater about the novel and its origins as a musical.
Sater wrote the Alice By Heart musical with his Spring Awakening collaborator Duncan Sheik as well as Waitress book writer Jessie Nelson. Nelson also directed its recent multi-extended, award-winning MCC Theater production, which also spawned a highly-streamed cast recording, featuring Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Wes Taylor, Grace McLean, Noah Galvin and many more.
For tickets to the event and more information, please visit:
https://www.strandbooks.com/event/sater-alice-heart
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Marsha Kramer, best known for her role on Modern Family, has passed away.... (read more)
Alex Brightman Says June 6 is 'Not the End of BEETLEJUICE'
Alex Brightman revealed that there is still hope that Beetlejuice will relocate, after it departs the Winter Garden Theatre in June.... (read more)
HAIRSPRAY Will Embark on North American Tour in Fall 2020
HAIRSPRAY will launch a new North American tour in Fall 2020. Following the Baltimore launch November 10-15, 2020, HAIRSPRAY will visit more than 60 a... (read more)
PHOTO: Princess Diana Meets the Six Wives of Henry VIII at BroadwayCon!
You never know who is going to meet up at BroadwayCon! This year, Princess Diana (Jeanna de Waal) got to meet the six wives of Henry VIII!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used To Be Mine' On THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW!
Sara Bareilles is making her West End debut in London's production of Waitress, leading the show as Jenna for the next six weeks! She gave fans a snea... (read more)
BWW TV: Watch HADESTOWN, SIX, JAGGED LITTLE PILL & More Perform At BroadwayCon!
Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving fans a look inside the BroadwayCon 2020 First Look panel! Be sure to head over to BroadwayWorld's Facebook p... (read more)