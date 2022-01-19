Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison Announce Engagement

Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison have announced their engagement on Instagram!

Check out the post below!

The pair have been together since 2017. Drew Gehling created the role of Dr. Pomatter in the A.R.T. production of Waitress. Broadway: On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: A Minister's Wife (Lexy), Lincoln Center; Billy & Ray (Sistrom), Vineyard Theatre; I Believe, Lincoln Center; Anne of Green Gables (Gilbert Blythe), Lortel. Regional: Johnny Baseball, A.R.T.; Moby Dick; Jersey Boys; Hello Dolly, Paper Mill; Utah Shakespeare. Workshops: American Psycho, The Searchers, Big Fish, Sunset Boulevard. TV/Film: "Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight" (HBO), "30 Rock," "Smash," "The Daily Show," "Unsung Carolyn Leigh" (Live from Lincoln Center). Carnegie Mellon University.

Julia Mattison's stage credits include the 2011 Broadway revival of Godspell, the 2020 Off-Broadway production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and more!