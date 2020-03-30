Dramatists Play Service Launches DPS ON AIR With John Cameron Mitchell and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Dramatists Play Service announced today the launch of its social media channel, "DPS On Air," a Playwrights in Performance channel on IGTV and YouTube in response to virus theater closures.

The channel is meant to provide a stage for DPS playwrights, enrichment for audiences, and serve as a spotlight for the theater community.

Every week, the channel will feature intimate, living room performances by renowned playwrights, actors, and friends of the theater community.

This week features readings by Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell ("Hedwig and The Angry Inch") and Molly Bernard ("Younger") and plays by Mitchell, Adam Szymkowicz ("Nerve"), Christina Quintana ("Scissoring"), and Kevin Armento ("Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally") with more award-winning playwrights and their performances to air in the coming weeks.

Stock and amateur licensing rights for over 4,000 plays and musicals are available via www.dramatists.com.





