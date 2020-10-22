Dramatists Guild of America Announces Season 2 of TALKBACK Podcast Featuring Christine Toy Johnson, Georgia Stitt & More
The second season also features Lloyd Suh, Gregg Mozgala, Katy Sullivan, Caroline Aaron, Sarah Tuft, Bianca Sams, Nikkole Salter and others!
The Dramatists Guild of America is presenting the second season of their podcast, Dramatists Guild Presents: TALKBACK, now available on all your favorite podcast platforms. Season 2 explores the idea of access. In the first episode, TALKBACK host Christine Toy Johnson is joined by Georgia Stitt and Lloyd Suh to discuss the theatre industry's "pipeline".
Listen to the first episode of season two below!
TALKBACK entertains frank conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion. It asks the tough questions but doesn't have all the answers. It digs into dialogue that's vital, and messy, and real.
"I'm so proud of the Guild for creating TALKBACK and the work we are doing together to be a thought leader on the ever-changing conversations surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion in the theatre," Christine Toy Johnson said in a statement. "It makes so much sense to me to be illuminating writers' thoughts on these issues (along with other stellar colleagues from across the industry) because writers, of course, have always spoken the kind of truth to power that influences the shape of our American story."
The second season of TALKBACK features guests including Georgia Stitt, Lloyd Suh, Gregg Mozgala, Katy Sullivan, Caroline Aaron, Sarah Tuft, Bianca Sams, Nikkole Salter, Charles Randolph Wright, and Robert Barry Fleming.
The Dramatists Guild Presents: TALKBACK brought to you by the Dramatists Guild of America, co-produced by the DG's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, Sarah Storm, Amy VonMacek, and Christine Toy Johnson and distributed by Broadway Podcast Network.
