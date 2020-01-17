Dramatists Guild Podcast TALKBACK Will Record a Live Episode at BroadwayCon with Guest Host Kristoffer Diaz

The Dramatist Presents: TALKBACK, the first professional podcast from the Dramatists Guild, will record a live episode at BroadwayCon, with the Broadway Podcast Network, on Friday, January 24 at 11:15am.

The episode will be guest-hosted by DG Council Member and playwright Kristoffer Diaz (Hercules, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity) and a special guest Jose Solís, who will help preview TALKBACK's Season Two on "Access in the Theatre." (TALKBACK's regular host is DG Council Member Christine Toy Johnson.)

Kristoffer Diaz is a playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and educator. His play The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. His adaptation of the Disney film Hercules premiered in Central Park in Summer 2019 as part of the Joseph Papp Public Theater's Public Works program. Other full-length titles: Welcome to Arroyo's, Reggie Hoops, and The Unfortunates. As a screenwriter, Kristoffer has developed original television pilots for HBO and FX, written for the first season of Netflix's GLOW, and adapted the musical Rent for FOX. Kristoffer holds a BA from New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, an MFA from NYU's Department of Dramatic Writing, and an MFA from Brooklyn College's Performing Arts Management program. He teaches playwriting at New York University.

Jose Solís is a theatre critic and journalist. His work has appeared in The New York Times, TDF Stages, TimeOut NY, Backstage, and American Theatre. He's the creator and co-host of the Token Theatre Friends podcast produced by TCG. He loves "West Side Story," Kelli O'Hara, Sondheim, Audra, and Chita.

DG staff members will also be on hand at the Dramatists Guild booth (#109) all weekend in the America Hall I at The New York Hilton Midtown (1335 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019).

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to Comic-Con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as they gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre.

For more information, visit https://www.dramatistsguild.com/news/dramatists-guild-talkback-podcast-record-live-episode-broadwaycon





