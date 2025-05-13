Drama Book Shop to Present Conversation With Julie Gilbert Author of GIANT LOVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drama Book Shop will present a conversation with author Julie Gilbert about her acclaimed book, "Giant Love," (Pantheon) the compelling story of the writing of Edna Ferber's celebrated novel "Giant" and the making of the classic Oscar winning blockbuster film, Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 pm.

Gilbert, Ferber's great niece, had unique access to Ferber's treasure trove of personal letters, interviews and journals and will discuss both Ferber's writing of the controversial international bestseller, "Giant" and the subsequent making of the 1956 film, starring Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and, in his third and final film role, James Dean.

The novel set off a storm of protest over its portrayal of Texas manners, money and mores with oil-rich Texans threatening to shoot, lynch or ban Ferber from ever entering the state again upon its publication in 1952.

In "Giant," Ferber used copious first-hand research via five protracted trips to Texas to depict the horrific treatment of cheap Mexican labor and the prejudice against Mexican immigrants, inciting the wrath of Texans while going on to sell millions of copies. Gilbert also captures the making of the film, with stories about the writing of the screenplay, the location search and the casting.

Giant director George Stevens captured the Best Director Oscar for the film, which garnered nine other nominations that year.

Julie Gilbert is the author of four books including the Pulitzer-nominated "Opposite Attraction: The Lives of Erich Maria Remarque and Paulette Goddard." A member of The Dramatists Guild, The Writers Guild of America, East, The Authors Guild, Actors' Equity and League of Professional Theater Women she has taught Creative Writing at New York University's School of Continuing Education and currently heads The Writers Academy at The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida where she lives part time.