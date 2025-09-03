Drag Queen Gloria Groove Joins Cast of WICKED in Brazil as Madame Morrible

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drag performer Gloria Groove made her debut in the São Paulo production of Wicked on Saturday, August 23, at Teatro Renault. The artist is stepping into the role of Madame Morrible for a limited run of special performances.

According to CNN Brazil, Groove’s participation makes her the first drag queen worldwide to play a character in any staging of the long-running musical. She is covering for Karin Hills, who continues in the role outside of Groove's announced dates.

Groove previously visited Los Angeles in 2024, where she met with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande during the launch of the Wicked film.

The São Paulo production of Wicked runs at Teatro Renault through early September.

The show stars Fabi Bang as Glinda and Myra Ruiz as Elphaba. Tickets are available through Tickets For Fun and at the Teatro Renault box office.

Wicked is adapted from the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire and first premiered on Broadway in 2003 with original cast members Idina Menzel (Elphaba), Kristin Chenoweth (Glinda), and Joel Grey (The Wizard of Oz). The Broadway production won three Tony Awards, and its original cast recording earned a Grammy Award.

In 2024, Wicked was adapted for the big screen, with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The second part of the film adaptation is set to be released in theaters on November 20, 2025.

Gloria Groove’s Wicked Brazil Performances:

August 23 at 3:00 p.m.

August 24 at 2:00 p.m.

August 25 at 8:00 p.m.

August 26 at 8:00 p.m.

August 27 at 8:00 p.m.

August 30 at 3:00 p.m.

August 31 at 2:00 p.m.

September 1 at 8:00 p.m.

September 2 at 8:00 p.m.

September 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Via Gloria Groove on Instagram