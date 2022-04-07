Drag Performer BenDeLaCreme to Present READY TO BE COMMITTED at Sony Hall

BenDeLaCreme is Ready to be Committed on Wednesday, May 4th at Sony Hall. Sweet as pie and sharp as cheddar, the Terminally Delightful BenDeLaCreme is known for combining her background in performing and visual arts with a love of spectacle, glamour, and Saturday morning cartoons. She has dazzled crowds throughout the Americas, Europe, and Australia, premiered four critically acclaimed solo shows off-broadway, as well as written, directed, and produced myriad narrative works and variety spectaculars that have played to sold-out audiences for over a decade.

BenDeLaCreme has appeared on two seasons of the Emmy award-winning "RuPaul's Drag Race," her first go-round securing her a spot among the show's "15 Fan Favorites of All Time." After being crowned "Miss Congeniality" on Season 6, she returned to compete on the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" on VH1 where she garnered more challenge wins than any other competitor in the show's history, among other series records.

Continuing to break new ground by and for drag artists, in 2018 DeLa's production company, 'BenDeLaCreme Presents', produced its first national tour with, "To Jesus, Thanks for Everything, Jinkx and DeLa!" Also in 2019, the "All I Want for Christmas is Attention" tour marked DeLa's first producer credit for an international tour.

BenDeLaCreme's live performances have received glowing reviews. "Keeping you entertained while making you think about your place in the world is all a part of the BenDeLaCreme experience," said Forbes and Billboard raves that her work "...soars past entertainment and into the realm of theatrical art." For tickets, go to https://www.bendelacreme.com.