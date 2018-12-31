Dove Cameron Shares Reason For Absence From CLUELESS, and Responds to Backlash

Dove Cameron took to Instagram last night to share the reason she has been missing performances in Clueless, the sold-out off-Broadway musical in which she is starring.

Cameron shared that she has been in the emergency room, due to a neck and back injury.

She also mentioned that she received backlash for missing performances.

"Even though I had communicated that I was taking care of my healthy, I got messages saying I 'ruined' someone's holiday, or that I was 'so lazy' because I 'couldn't get it together just for one show' or I 'didn't care about my fans,'" she writes.

Dove goes on to say that she understands the disappointment, but, "the impulse to punish, degrade, and make an artist feel guilty for prioritizing their health over a few shows is not only inappropriate, but it is unsafe, objectifying and a bad example to others."

Dove's full statement can be found by scrolling through the photos in the following Instagram post:

The New Group is currently presenting Clueless, the Musical by Amy Heckerling in a world premiere production with choreography by Kelly Devine, directed by Kristin Hanggi. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through January 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Amy Heckerling takes us back to 90s Beverly Hills with this musical version of her beloved film Clueless, a modern spin on Jane Austen's Emma. With her singular voice, she gives us a score that reimagines 90s hits into ingenious parodies and yearning monologues for her lovesick characters. Director Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreographer Kelly Devine (Come from Away) drive this fresh take on the story of Cher (Dove Cameron - "Liv and Maddie," Descendants, Hairspray Live!), a girl so psychotically optimistic she can't see that her bungling attempts at playing Cupid disguise her own fashion-plated isolation.

This production features Ephie Aardema(Tai), Sara Andreas (Heather), Gilbert L. Bailey II (Murray), Dave Thomas Brown (Josh), Dove Cameron (Cher), Will Connolly (Travis), Tiffany Engen (Swing), Katie Goffman(Swing), Danielle Marie Gonzalez(Lucy), Tessa Grady (Amber), Talya Groves (Summer), Chris Hoch (Mel / Mr. Hall / DMV Instructor), L'ogan J'ones (Max), Jeff Kuhr (Swing), Darius Jordan Lee (Sean), Justin Mortelliti(Christian), Megan Sikora (Miss Geist / Ms. Stoeger), Brett Thiele (Elton) and Zurin Villanueva (Dionne).

