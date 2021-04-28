Don't Miss the Latest Digital Production from Theater Alliance
Playing now through May 24, 2021
Theater Alliance Presents City in Transition: The Quadrant Series
The story of Washington, DC is not one story, but a composite of many.
The latest digital production from the award-winning Theater Alliance moves quadrant by quadrant to highlight the distinct flavors, neighborhoods, and narratives that make our city so unique.
Join Theater Alliance in a woven narrative by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones for an exploration of the District's vibrant communities, the challenges they face, and the hope which propels them onward.
Playing now through May 24, 2021.
Click HERE for tickets and information
Use discount code BWW for an additional 20% off your tickets!
Featuring
Morgan Booth, Melissa Carter, Morgan Charece, Molly Cohen, Kelsey Delemar, Bayou Elom, Dylan Fleming, Charles Franklin IV, Nathanael Hatchett, Emmanuel Kyei-Baffour, Melanie Lawrence, Janelle Odom, Jennifer Osborn, Shannon Palmer, Llogan Peters, Nia Savoy, Kayla Warren, Kevin Thorne, Daniel Young
Production Team:
Director
Raymond O. Caldwell
Directors of Photography
Kelly Colburn & Dylan Uremovich
Technical Director/Art Director
Jonathan Dahm Robertson
Lighting Designer
Dylan Uremovich
Sound Designer & Audio Post-Production
Matthew M. Nielson
Costume Designer
Jeannette Christensen
Assistant Costume Designer
Savannah Gomez
Master Electrician
Elliott Shugoll
Associate Producer
Sean-Maurice Lynch
Production Manager
Rachel Walsh
Edited by Kelly Colburn, Cameron Harris, Jonathan Dahm Robertson, Nitsan Scharf, and Dylan Uremovich
VFX Supervisor
Dylan Uremovich
Visual FX by Kelly Colburn, Deja Collins, Jonathan Dahm Robertson, Nitsan Scharf, Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor and Dylan Uremovich
Audio Post Production Assistant
navi
Original Music
The Curious Music Company