Don't Miss the Latest Digital Production from Theater Alliance

Theater Alliance Presents City in Transition: The Quadrant Series

The story of Washington, DC is not one story, but a composite of many.

The latest digital production from the award-winning Theater Alliance moves quadrant by quadrant to highlight the distinct flavors, neighborhoods, and narratives that make our city so unique.

Join Theater Alliance in a woven narrative by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones for an exploration of the District's vibrant communities, the challenges they face, and the hope which propels them onward.

Playing now through May 24, 2021.

Click HERE for tickets and information

Featuring

Morgan Booth, Melissa Carter, Morgan Charece, Molly Cohen, Kelsey Delemar, Bayou Elom, Dylan Fleming, Charles Franklin IV, Nathanael Hatchett, Emmanuel Kyei-Baffour, Melanie Lawrence, Janelle Odom, Jennifer Osborn, Shannon Palmer, Llogan Peters, Nia Savoy, Kayla Warren, Kevin Thorne, Daniel Young

Production Team:

Director

Raymond O. Caldwell

Directors of Photography

Kelly Colburn & Dylan Uremovich

Technical Director/Art Director

Jonathan Dahm Robertson

Lighting Designer

Dylan Uremovich

Sound Designer & Audio Post-Production

Matthew M. Nielson

Costume Designer

Jeannette Christensen

Assistant Costume Designer

Savannah Gomez

Master Electrician

Elliott Shugoll

Associate Producer

Sean-Maurice Lynch

Production Manager

Rachel Walsh

Edited by Kelly Colburn, Cameron Harris, Jonathan Dahm Robertson, Nitsan Scharf, and Dylan Uremovich

VFX Supervisor

Dylan Uremovich

Visual FX by Kelly Colburn, Deja Collins, Jonathan Dahm Robertson, Nitsan Scharf, Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor and Dylan Uremovich

Audio Post Production Assistant

navi

Original Music

The Curious Music Company