Apr. 28, 2021  
Don't Miss the Latest Digital Production from Theater Alliance

Theater Alliance Presents City in Transition: The Quadrant Series

The story of Washington, DC is not one story, but a composite of many.

The latest digital production from the award-winning Theater Alliance moves quadrant by quadrant to highlight the distinct flavors, neighborhoods, and narratives that make our city so unique.

Join Theater Alliance in a woven narrative by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones for an exploration of the District's vibrant communities, the challenges they face, and the hope which propels them onward.

Playing now through May 24, 2021.

Featuring

Morgan Booth, Melissa Carter, Morgan Charece, Molly Cohen, Kelsey Delemar, Bayou Elom, Dylan Fleming, Charles Franklin IV, Nathanael Hatchett, Emmanuel Kyei-Baffour, Melanie Lawrence, Janelle Odom, Jennifer Osborn, Shannon Palmer, Llogan Peters, Nia Savoy, Kayla Warren, Kevin Thorne, Daniel Young

Production Team:

Director
Raymond O. Caldwell

Directors of Photography
Kelly Colburn & Dylan Uremovich

Technical Director/Art Director
Jonathan Dahm Robertson

Lighting Designer
Dylan Uremovich

Sound Designer & Audio Post-Production
Matthew M. Nielson

Costume Designer
Jeannette Christensen

Assistant Costume Designer
Savannah Gomez

Master Electrician
Elliott Shugoll

Associate Producer
Sean-Maurice Lynch

Production Manager
Rachel Walsh

Edited by Kelly Colburn, Cameron Harris, Jonathan Dahm Robertson, Nitsan Scharf, and Dylan Uremovich

VFX Supervisor
Dylan Uremovich

Visual FX by Kelly Colburn, Deja Collins, Jonathan Dahm Robertson, Nitsan Scharf, Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor and Dylan Uremovich

Audio Post Production Assistant
navi

Original Music
The Curious Music Company


