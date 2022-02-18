Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Don't Miss The 'EXCEPTIONALLY EXCELLENT' Singing Revolution

pixeltracker

Check Out the Special Offer Below

Feb. 18, 2022  

"A BIG, BRASH AMERICAN MUSICAL.... a blast of joy and hope... just what we need to cheer us up in these parlous times." - Total Theater "EXCEPTIONALLY ENTERTAINING... a sharply directed, well-crafted production, performed by a skilled and talented cast. Singing Revolution: The Musical is bursting with a creativity that is intoxicating to behold." - The Tvolution "JOYFUL. Some of the most powerful moments come from specific historical events." - Larchmont Buzz "EXTRAORDINARY!" - Glamical The World Premiere of Singing Revolution: The Musical has arrived in Los Angeles! Featuring a crowd-pleasing Europop score, twenty triple-threat performers and a five-piece band, Singing Revolution sets a tale of star-crossed lovers against the beautiful, moving and timeless true story of Estonia's 1987 song-filled, peaceful uprising against the Soviet Union. Spanning four decades in Tallinn, Estonia, this brand new musical reminds us all that the power of peaceful resistance can change the world. Running time: 130 minutes. There will be an intermission. No Late Seating. Everyone must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 along with a government-issued photo ID in order to attend. This information will not be stored. Face masks are required to be worn indoors at all times.


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Logo Tote
Ain't Too Proud Logo Tote
Pride Music Tee
Pride Music Tee
Hello Dolly! Red Logo Hat
Hello Dolly! Red Logo Hat

More Hot Stories For You