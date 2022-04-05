Don't Miss Leslie Odom, Jr. at the Hylton on 4/30!

Leslie Odom, Jr. Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center Known globally for his Tony Award-winning performance as Aaron Burr in the hit musical Hamilton, Broadway superstar Leslie Odom, Jr. presents a thrilling concert for the Hylton Center's 12th Anniversary Gala! Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted performer whose career spans theater, television, film, and Grammy Award-winning music. Tickets on sale now at HyltonCenter.org.