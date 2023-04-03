Donnie Kehr's Solo Album BEAUTIFUL STRANGE Out on CD Now

Broadway-journeyman DONNIE KEHR has announced the official CD release of his solo album BEAUTIFUL STRANGE on April 3 on ROB Records/Jazzheads.

Says Kehr: "These songs are a reflection; a scrapbook of memories in tune. This album is inspired by people and relationships that profoundly influenced my life. A soul-searching journey to better understand my own heart, the mistakes I've made, and the beauty of this strange world we live in."

Kehr produced the 10-track album himself at Good To Go Studios, NYC. Joining Kehr on backing vocals are Broadway friends including Tituss Burgess (The Little Mermaid; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt); Kris Coleman (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Eric Krop (Motown: The Musical) and Sam Behr. Guest musicians include Kevin Kuhn (The Who's Tommy and Lion King) and the late Ted Baker (Steely Dan and Philip Glass).

Kehr who is best known for his Broadway work (Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy; Billy Elliot; AIDA; The Mystery of Edwin Drood; The Human Comedy) was a co-founder of the band band Urgent on EMI-Manhattan Records and their album 'Cast the First Stone' reached Billboard's Top 100.

Continues Kehr: "BEAUTIFUL STRANGE has multiple colors of style and crosses over to many genres. I grew up listening and learning from my musical heroes and listeners will hear influences of Sting, Nine Inch Nails, Billy Joel, Elvis Costello, Peter Gabriel, Elton John & The Beatles."

Also an actor his film and TV credits include - Inventing Anna; Z The Beginning of Everything; House of Cards; Gotham; Quanitco; Jersey Boys (directed by Clint Eastwood); Wall Street; Chaplin (with Robert Downey, Jr.). And as a director / producer he is the driving force of the PATH Fund's annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® Benefit Concert Series, The Greatest Piano Men; and many other events.

Kehr's album will be the follow-up release on the ROB Records in partnership with Jazzheads label after the successful Rockers On Broadway Live-Volume 1.