Donald Rice, Son of Sir Tim Rice, Will Direct JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The REV Theatre Company

Donald Rice, son of lyricist Sir Tim Rice, will direct Jesus Christ Superstar at The REV Theatre Company's Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY. The show will run May 28th-June 17th.

Jesus Christ Superstar was originally written in 1970 as a concept album by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rice's father, Tim, and has since become a global phenomenon, performed across the world. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the rock opera follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

Donald Rice, a London-based writer, director, and producer, has previously collaborated on a number of projects with his father including “From Here to Eternity” which The REV premiered and produced in 2016. Rice and Bill Oakes wrote the musical's book, which features music by Stuart Brayson and lyrics by his father. Additional credits include the feature film, “Cheerful Weather for the Wedding” (with Mary Henely Magill) and the award-winning short films “I Am Bob” (starring Bob Geldof, long-listed for an Academy Award) and “Traffic Warden” (starring David Tennant). He produced “Blondel” (Union Theatre) and “Tim Rice: A Life In Song” (Royal Festival Hall) for BBC Television. He is currently adapting Eva Rice's novel “The Lost Art of Keeping Secrets” for Moonage Pictures and is producing the comedy play “Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas,” which opens in Birmingham Rep Theatre, England, in November.

Donald Rice says of the opportunity, “I'm absolutely delighted to be returning to Auburn and The REV. It's been 10 years since I was last there when I was working on our outstanding production of ‘From Here to Eternity,' and I'm absolutely delighted and honored to be directing their production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.' It's a particular thrill because this musical has a very big place in my heart and my family's heart. It's the ultimate shape-shifting musical: It's a concept album, it's a rock opera, but it's also such a fluid and dynamic show that each production, each director, each cast brings something fresh and new. I'm very, very excited to be working at The REV again and I can't wait to get going.”

The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock said, “Donald and I have been collaborators and friends for over a decade and in that time, I have come to deeply admire his intelligence, creativity, and thoughtful approach to his work. To have Donald in residence here at The REV, once again, alongside Phil Colgan (choreographer) and Alexander Tom (musical director) is an honor. I'm thrilled to have him interpret his father's timeless and iconic show for our audiences."

Tim Rice added, “I'm more than delighted that my son Donald is directing “Jesus Christ Superstar” for The REV. He's directed and produced quite a few works on film and stage in the UK, so I'm confident the 55 year-old rock opera (considerably older than him) is in very safe hands.”