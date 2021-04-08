Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dominique Fishback & Jamie Foxx Will Adapt One-Woman Show SUBVERTED for Screen

Fishback plays more than 20 characters in the piece, which centers Eden (Fisbhack), an 18-year-old girl living in the inner city.

Apr. 8, 2021  
"Judas and the Black Messiah" star Dominique Fishback's one-woman show, "Subverted," will be adapted by Fishback and Jamie Foxx into a taped special.

Fishback executive produces with Foxx and Datari Turner, according to Variety.

The play depicts "the destruction of Black identity" as seen through her eyes.

"Subverted" has been performed at MCC Theater Youth Company, Lucille Lortel with Abingdon Theatre's Ghostlight Reading Series, Wild Project Theater Poetic License Festival and Off Broadway at Culture Project's Women Center Stage Festival at the Lynn Redgrave Theater. Fishback developed the play as part of her graduate thesis at Pace University.

Watch a clip from the play here:


