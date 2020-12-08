Dolly Parton Reveals She is Working on Turning Her Life Story Into a Musical
"I’m not sure if I want to do it as a feature-film musical or if I do want to go ahead and do it on Broadway," she said.
Dolly Parton was recently interviewed by RuPaul for Marie Claire, where she talked about all of her current projects, including her new Christmas album, Netflix partnership, and more.
In the interview, Dolly revealed that she is working on turning her life story into a musical, either as a film or brought to the stage.
"I'm still working on my life story as a musical, and so I'm not sure if I want to do it as a feature-film musical or if I do want to go ahead and do it on Broadway," she said.
RuPaul then commented that Kristin Chenoweth would make a good Dolly, for at least one period of her life.
"I love Kristin Chenoweth. She's just absolutely fantastic," Dolly replied.
She said that the musical is still in the works, and she is still unsure as to how she wants to go about it.
"Years and years ago, when I was going to do the Broadway musical-I never can get it to how I want it, but I'm still working on it," Dolly said. "But I thought she'd be an ideal person to do that. But we're all getting older now, so if we tell the parts...we may be able to have different Dollys. We'd probably have to have-as long as my career has been-like a little Dolly, and a middle Dolly, and then the older one. And she'd still be great for that."
Read the full interview on Marie Claire.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Photo Flash: LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns December 5
Performances began on 5 December 2020 for Les Misérables -The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre with the run - which has been extended twice - no...
The 10 Best New Broadway Holiday Albums of 2020!
Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday...
Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!
Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, 'Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,' is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!...
Cyndi Lauper Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert With Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cher, Dolly Parton & More
Cyndi Lauper has announced that her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11 exclusively on her TikTok a...
14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
VIDEO: Killian Donnelly Performs 'The Music of the Night' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on BBC STRICTLY'S IT TAKES TWO
Killian Donnelly will return as The Phantom when the show re-opens in the West End in June 2021. Donnelly gave a special performance of 'Music of the ...