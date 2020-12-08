Dolly Parton Reveals She is Working on Turning Her Life Story Into a Musical

Dolly Parton was recently interviewed by RuPaul for Marie Claire, where she talked about all of her current projects, including her new Christmas album, Netflix partnership, and more.

In the interview, Dolly revealed that she is working on turning her life story into a musical, either as a film or brought to the stage.

"I'm still working on my life story as a musical, and so I'm not sure if I want to do it as a feature-film musical or if I do want to go ahead and do it on Broadway," she said.

RuPaul then commented that Kristin Chenoweth would make a good Dolly, for at least one period of her life.

"I love Kristin Chenoweth. She's just absolutely fantastic," Dolly replied.

She said that the musical is still in the works, and she is still unsure as to how she wants to go about it.

"Years and years ago, when I was going to do the Broadway musical-I never can get it to how I want it, but I'm still working on it," Dolly said. "But I thought she'd be an ideal person to do that. But we're all getting older now, so if we tell the parts...we may be able to have different Dollys. We'd probably have to have-as long as my career has been-like a little Dolly, and a middle Dolly, and then the older one. And she'd still be great for that."

Read the full interview on Marie Claire.

